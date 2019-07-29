In July 2000, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reserved the 211 dialing code for community information and referral services.
The concept was that people could dial 211 and find help for a myriad of social problems.
211 Arizona was created as an appropriated state agency, but our Legislature hasn’t been generous in helping develop a wide swath of Arizona resources, so 211’s main focus has been on Maricopa and Pima counties.
Now, not too many people know about this statewide information resource and how it can help them navigate our social system, and even fewer know about the Community Resources available through the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona.
Early in its development, the Legacy Foundation recognized this void of resource information and began to develop a site that focused on Cochise and Eastern Santa Cruz Counties. A driving force behind the establishment of the Resource Guide was CEO Margaret Hepburn who observed, “The Legacy Foundation is pleased to provide the community resource guide which can be accessed by service providers and also those seeking services.”
The Community Resource has now increased to 352 pages of community resources that often helps someone answer the question of “where do I … ”?
Maintaining timeliness is always a challenge in undertakings such as this, and Susan Richards has been the Legacy Foundation staff member who successfully addressed this challenge. As Hepburn said, “We are so fortunate to have our data clerk, Susan Richards, managing the resource guide. Susan does an amazing job keeping all the data current and accessible”
As a matter of fact, the Guide was just updated on July 1 of this year.
So if you want to see this resource guide, what do you do and what will you see ?
First of all, you would go to the Legacy Foundation’s website, lfsaz.org, then you would click on “Community Resources,” then on Resource Guide. And lo and behold, you’re there!
Once you’ve done that, what will you find?
You’ll find over 15 different social categories listed, not only by topic but also by topic and geography.
First of all, there’s a comprehensive listing of hotline numbers such as Behavioral Health, Substance Abuse, Domestic Violence, or Veterans.
Then, the resource is divided into seven geographic areas: Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca, Tombstone, Willcox, and Eastern Santa Cruz County.
Within each of these sections, available services are listed.
For example, under Bisbee you’ll find listings for 24 distinct social services such as behavioral health, disability resources, or veterans services.
And within each categorial listing you’ll find a description and contact information for that specific service.
As an illustration, a listing of specifics and contact information under Bisbee for the Bisbee Bus is helpful to those individuals needing public transportation service in Bisbee:
Bisbee Bus
118 Arizona Street, Bisbee, Arizona 85603
Phone: 520-364-4474
Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:00 am - 6:30 pm, Saturday, 9:30 am – 4:00 pm bus service
Description: Although the City of Douglas / Douglas Rides will manage the operation of the Bisbee Bus, the City of Bisbee will continue with the administration of the Bisbee Bus Program.
Services: Bisbee Bus provides bus service that runs Monday through Saturday with service in: Old Bisbee, Saginaw, San Jose, Warren and Naco. Bisbee Bus also provides transportation to medical appointments and shopping for seniors (age 60 and older), and adults (ages 18-59) who have a physical disability.
The resource guide also lists similar information about the Cochise Connection and ViCap, which are countywide transportation services.
The Resource Guide is a work in progress and looking down the road, Hepburn commented, “In the near future we will be offering an app that will make it even easier to access our Resource Guide.”
The Guide is truly a living document designed and maintained for our citizens.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.