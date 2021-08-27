There has been a lot in the news these days.
We’ve dealt with COVID-19 … Afghanistan … masks or no masks, and a tropical storm in Haiti.
Because the headlines have focused on these issues …they’ve overlooked Medicare Part E, the Medicare buy-in, sometimes called the public option. The legislative name of this measure is Choose Medicare Act, and the Senate version was introduced in April of this year by Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.). The House version was just introduced this month. Representatives Jimmy Gomez (D-Ca), Brendan Boyle (D-Pa) and Don Beyer (D-Va) brought forth the companion version on the House side of the Hill.
This legislation would give every individual and business the choice to enroll in Medicare.
In an attempt to correct some of the problems with the Affordable Care Act as well as moving toward the goal of universal healthcare coverage, members of both the House and Senate have introduced legislation: to … establish public health plans (to be known as ‘Medicare part E plans’) that are available in the individual market, small group market and large group market. The marketplace was established by the ACA at its inception. If you recall, some are operated by the states and some by the federal government.
These public plans have four major requirements. They must (1) be offered on health insurance exchanges; (2) meet the requirements of a qualified health plan; (3) cover benefits at the gold plan level; and (4) cover reproductive services, including abortions.
Any resident of the United States would be eligible to enroll in such plan, which will invoke, I’m sure, some controversy over citizenship vs. residency.
There are several other changes that have been proposed to address some of the shortcomings of the ACA.
First of all … a major change will be letting Health and Human Services negotiate drug prices under the Medicare drug benefit program. This has been something long sought after in order to use the purchasing power of the federal government to bring drug prices into a reasonable price range.
Employers will be required to refer their employees to “navigators” under the auspices of the ACA so they can enroll with a minimum of confusion in a health plan. One of the challenges has always been the complexity of enrollment so this should be a welcomed provision. The navigators, who have been trained to transit the bureaucracy, were established to help enrollees through the enrollment labyrinth of the ACA.
Out-of-pocket costs are also being addressed in the legislation with an annual out-of-pocket cost limit being established.
One protection being included is states or HHS being required to correct any unreasonable premium rates being established by insurance companies. This is something that protects the consumers in their dealing with major healthcare corporations.
Another feature of the legislation that will be welcomed is a prohibition on Balance Billing, sometimes called “surprise billing”… The limitations on balance billing pursuant to the provisions of section 1866(a)(1)(A) of the Social Security Act) … shall apply to participating providers for Medicare Part E plans in the same manner as such provisions apply to participating providers under the Medicare program.
Balance billing is where patients unknowingly use out of network services … normally in an emergency situation … and then are “surprised” when a bill arrives.
An example would be when someone is treated by an on-call physician, normally a specialist who is not in the same network as the patient.
Some real barriers are the legislation’s applicability to residents rather than citizens and covering reproductive services including abortion. I suspect, too, that big pharma will tee it up to defeat pharmaceutical negotiations since that obviously hits them in the pocketbook.
The challenge is now going to be passing the legislation …and I don’t think that will be easy.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.