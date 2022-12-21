Merry Christmas!
Today is the magical day we look forward to all year long.
Christmas is family, it’s hope, it’s memories. It’s a religious celebration and a reflection on what was and what might have been.
Christmas hope helps us traverse the illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza and RSV that have ravaged our communities the past few years. We’ve learned that vaccinations and wearing masks really do mitigate these illnesses and keep us out of the hospital.
Holiday hope also provides the needed energy for our social service organizations like the Salvation Army or St. Vincent de Paul to help the less fortunate.
Unfortunately, the Salvation Army is having a hard time with its Red Kettle contributions this year because bell ringers have been in short supply and Red Kettles are not being filled.
Post Christmas contributions would really be welcome. Contributions can be claimed as a tax credit so you may want to help the organization that helps so many. It’s a good thing!
Christmas memories are brought to mind and lend a positive reflection of days gone by.
One of my favorite memories is of a visit to see Santa in a downtown Phoenix department store.
When I was 5, I was beginning to wonder if there really were a Santa Claus, or it was just a figment of my parents' imagination.
My mother took me to a department store in Phoenix to see Santa and rejuvenate my belief in the jolly old fellow. I crawled up on his lap and began to tell him what I wanted.
But Santa started to ask me all kinds of question, and it got a bit dicey when he asked me about the things I had done or was supposed to do ... but didn’t.
I was stunned because I didn’t think anyone knew all of the things Santa was relating.
Needless to say, I became an instant re-believer for a couple of years to come.
Now for the rest of the story. Santa was really my dad who was playing Santa in order to make some extra money for Christmas!
Another memory on a historical note was the Christmas Eve Battle of the Bulge happening in 20 degree weather during World War II.
A friend of mine who was there told me about the meaningfulness when both sides, German and Allies, sang Silent Night in English and Stille Nacht in German across the battlefield. Christmas had brought peace and good will to many, if only for a moment.
Another memory is involvement with Toys for Tots, a program established by the Marine Corps Reserve. Seeing the happiness on children’s faces when they get a gift from a Santa Clause Marine is very heartwarming memorable.
Christmas also is a religious observance and celebrates the birth of Christ in a stable.
Today, in some areas where COVID-19 is surging, many churches have turned to technology and are using it to bring a message on YouTube to the church members.
Christmas time is such a magical experience and generates a feeling and spirit within us as we go through the various experiences of the day.
There is a really nice “spirit generator” in Veterans Park, and if you haven’t seen it you should. There are several painted Santas lining the parkway. They represent different countries and are provided through the generosity of our community members. It’s really interesting to see the various names and figures that depict Santa Claus.
Whether it’s real or imagined there seems to be what we call the Christmas spirit permeating our lives. Random acts of kindness seem to be with us each day. Hopefully, that behavior is a harbinger of behavior to come in 2023.
Let’s continue this marvelous spirit throughout the year!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over thirty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.