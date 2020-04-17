The COVID-19 crisis has impacted the United States for several months now. As of this writing, 3962 Arizonans have contacted the virus, and 142 have died from effects of this vicious health malady. Cochise County has 19 of those cases, but fortunately there have not been any deaths.
Now there are some trends which may indicate the pandemic is starting to subside.— but is it ?
While we hope that COVID-19 is on the downslope, there is disagreement between the President and leading medical experts in terms of when some of restrictions should be/could be lifted — i.e. social distancing and staying at home.
President Trump has communicated that he would like to “open the country” on May 1 and is forming a task force to move in that direction. He has said he will listen to medical experts — but will he?
Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, the two leading medical experts on COVID-19 are urging caution, since as Fauci said, ”This is not a light switch to turn on and off.” Dr. Fauci has 36 years of medical experience in infectious diseases while Dr. Birx has 30 years of similar experience, and we have to listen to them. Dr. Fauci also cautioned, “Now is not the time to take your foot off the pedal.”
To the extent society is to be reopened then the path being taken by Gov Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware should be studied. It appears they are going to approach the “turn on” in an organized manner.
This decision is a serious concern for our country, and there is a lot at stake. It’s a real dilemma between health and economics — and weather in eight southern states which were impacted by tornadoes over the Easter weekend. It’s difficult to shelter at home when you no longer have a home.
There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has caused not only a health crisis but an economic one as well. The high unemployment has cast a pall over the country.
If we yield to the impatience of a President in the face of the logic from learned physicians, will we get a “second wave” of COVID-19. And if we do — what then?
I recall my track coach telling us, ”Run through the tape." In other words, don’t stop your race until you’ve finished. And the question is, are we finished?
The question is, whose judgement should we should accept? Medical experts, or a President whose impatience has been one of his trademarks.
Although President Trump believes to the contrary, the governor of each state ultimately decides whether or not the restrictions are lifted. This means that Governor Ducey, who has been demonstrating leadership rather than follower-ship, has the ultimate authority and responsibility to make the decision. So far, he has demonstrated good judgement. I hope whatever decision he does make will continue to be in the best interest of Arizona.
So where are we?
First of all we’re playing the “blame game." Once this pandemic is over — really over — there will undoubtedly be a lot of political finger pointing and blaming. But, it’s too early for that now. It would be non-productive.
Second, we still need to stay home as well as maintaining social distancing practices. Adhering to personal hygiene practices such as hand washing, avoiding putting our hands on our face, and wearing masks are mitigation practices that seem to be working.
Perhaps Winston Churchill said it best as he reflected on the British victory in WW II when England defeated the Nazis in Egypt. "Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care.