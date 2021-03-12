Yogi Berra made the classical statement … ”When you come to a fork in the road … take it.”
So I thought I might take that fork in the road “less traveled by” as Robert Frost once commented.
One of the actions in the mix these days is what to do about the schools … do we open them or do we continue to keep them closed and rely on ZOOM classrooms?
As a former classroom teacher and high school principal, I’ve pondered that issue.
I can tell you from my own classroom experience … if one of my students contracted the germ of the month … I got it too within a few days. The words I used to dread still ring in my ears, “Mr. Kope, I don’t feel good ... can I go to the nurse?”
The bad thing about my contracting a virus … I transmitted it to my family.
So ... I’m looking at the issue through my experience. Personally, I feel students and teachers should be vaccinated before swinging the school doors wide open. Dr. Fauci has said that wearing a mask is not necessary if all people in a group have been completely vaccinated … so why can’t we make that happen in school?
I recall in my elementary days as a student getting smallpox shots at school. School nurses would form a nurses’ pool and go from school to school … classroom to classroom … giving shots until all students and staff were vaccinated.
I was disappointed in Gov. Ducey’s heavy-handed pronouncement … ”The schools will open.” While he may have expertise in the ice cream business, I don’t think he’s a public health expert, and he should listen to those who are.
Opening of businesses is another executive action decreed by Gov. Ducey. Speculation is that the decree is being motivated by baseball’s spring training. Reactions from several businesses is that the action is somewhat meaningless since there is still a social distance requirement which precludes an increase of patrons. I suspect patrons will dictate what happens … I personally would be cautious about going into a restaurant if the wait staff aren’t wearing masks or if the social distancing is not in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Now … off to Bisbee and the health department ... At a recent Cochise County Board of Supervisors’ work session, Mark Wager, who was an intern at the County Health Department, reported some exciting COVID statistics …basically Cochise County is going in the right direction ... down!
And along with a statistical report, Health Department Director Dr. Alicia Thompson issued a wise spot of advice … ”Don’t let your guard down … wear your mask!”
Another happening at the county level is that the health department will be getting some Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is a one-shot vaccine which will benefit our rural areas since the mobile clinics will only have to make one trip. The CDC has said that individuals who have been fully vaccinated can associate with others who have been fully vaccinated without wearing a mask.
And finally … in the non-COVID 19 arena … a bit of exciting news … the Sierra Vista Salvation Army is planning to reopen its Thrift Store.
Closed in the summer of 2019, the Thrift Store here in Sierra Vista will “belong” to our Salvation Army under the direction of Corps officers Lt. Heather Baze and Lt. Ty Baze. Contrary to the past, all profits from the store’s operation will remain here in Sierra Vista … the proceeds will not go to Tucson as they previously did, but will be used to fund Salvation Army activities in Sierra Vista.
A lot of work needs to be done in order to reopen so it’ll be a few months until we see a grand opening … but it will take place; and once it does, volunteers will be needed to help operate the store ... keep your eyes open for an announcement!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.