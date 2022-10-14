A lot is written about nurses, and rightly so, for they truly are miracle workers in the community.
But one group of nurses you don’t hear too much about is our school nurses who render so much help and support to our country’s school children.
As a retired teacher and high school principal, I can appreciate the value brought to a school by these remarkable individuals.
School nurses are often unseen in the public’s eye, but they certainly are not unnecessary.
I recall one example of how school administrators in Phoenix valued school nurses.
The school board was going to eliminate school nurses from the campuses in order to save money. The campus administrators rose up in arms, an action that was hazardous to one’s professional career, to protest that action.
The board relented, and the nurses were saved.
School nurses are registered nurses who work on an elementary or high school campus and provide nursing-type assistance to the students.
I learned early in my educational career not to ignore a youngster’s request to go to the nurse. One of my seventh-graders said, “Mr. Kope, I need to go to the nurse. “
As I was pondering the legitimacy of the request, the student validated it with his lunch all over my desk. I never pondered that request again!
I know from my experience the school nurses with whom I worked were a tremendous value to the campus. The services they provided went far beyond clinical assistance. They often were the school’s lost and found center They were a sanctuary in the elementary schools for the primary-grade youngsters who were having problems being away from their moms.
Reflecting on the school nurses with whom I worked brought back the realization of the services they provided. Their responsibilities were many, varied and necessary.
They organized vaccination clinics for students; they often were the school’s contact with parents; they organized athletic physicals; and they were one of the greatest “cheerleaders” for the athletic teams. They also were student advocates in times of crisis.
School nurses have many responsibilities in their communities. They create positive relationships between the school and student families. They advocate and teach healthy practices. They also are advocates for health improvement.
Unfortunately, not all schools have a full time school nurse, just the larger ones like Buena in Sierra Vista or Bisbee. In other schools the principal and 911 become the school nurse.
The COVID pandemic placed additional burdens on the school nurses. They played an important role in keeping schools open for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic while protecting the health and safety of students and staff.
Some of their services were to provide student evaluations for COVID symptoms and educating staff, students, parents and community partners on COVID-19 prevention approaches.
School nurses were also setting up employee wellness programs and learning new skills to help them provide mental health services and referrals for students and their families.
I asked Dr. Jacqui Clay, Cochise County Superintendent of Schools, about the need and duties for a school nurses.
She explained, “They promote a healthy school environment and add a layer of safety for our students. They also address actual and potential health problems; facilitate positive student responses to normal development; and support student success by providing health care assessment, intervention and follow-up for our students."
Clay went on to say, “Our nurses not only care for our students, they take care of our staff. They also keep an eye on the entire school's mental health. We love our nurses and would like them available in all of our schools”.
A school nurse, as I said, is a beacon on campus!
LANNY A. KOPE, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.