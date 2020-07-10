Pogo’s well known quip, ”We have met the enemy and it is us” was never so true as it is today. In the midst of a resurgence of the coronavirus, we have only ourselves and our “leaders” to blame. Shame on us!
First of all at the national level, President Trump told the American people that “99 percent” of them (COVID cases) were “totally harmless.” And yet at the same time, there were 133,000 deaths nationally from this “harmless” killer.
One of the more poignant instances is the tragic death of Broadway star Nick Cordero. Hospitalized for over 90 days and suffering through a leg amputation, Cordero recently passed — is that really harmless ?
And Arizona’s governor — as one of the last ones to impose a stay at home order and then one of the first to remove it — seemed to ignore the 2,038 Arizonans who have died. This behavior really did not demonstrate any astute executive leadership combating the virus.
It took some political pressure placed on the governor by local communities in order for them to be able to require masks be worn in public. He still refuses to mandate that requirement for Arizona and has crafted a political “workaround” to permit large political rallies .
And then there’s Cochise County with a 23.7 times increase in COVID 19 cases since April 29. We have gone from 39 on April 29 to 925 on July 9. Our death total is 20.
I contacted Supervisor Tom Borer and asked that he support Supervisor Ann English in passing a county ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in public. His answer….At this point we are not considering a county wide mandated(sic). When you tract(sic) by zip code, rural areas are not warranting that mandated( sic)
What Supervisor Borer does not understand is that wearing a mask is one of the key ways to prevent COVID 19 — it is not a treatment. I do think the Supervisor needs to ask himself how many more cases or deaths in Cochise County are needed before he supports prevention.
But at the community level, the Sierra Vista City Council and Mayor have demonstrated wisdom and shown courage in mandating wearing masks.
I guess 1 out of 4 levels of government is better than none!
When jurisdictions and community leaders take actions to combat the coronavirus, they are telling the public the issue is serious and together we will win the fight.
Combating the coronavirus is something on which we have to work together. For some reason you see party goers interacting without masks or without maintaining social distance. It’s as though these individuals are simply impervious to the danger. I wonder how these individuals would feel if they brought the virus home to their family members and put them through the agony the coronavirus brings to someone afflicted with the disease.
One of the ironies is how over 400,000 Arizonans can combine forces to legalize recreational marijuana, yet the same enthusiasm can’t be found to fight the coronavirus. There’s something wrong with that picture.
You know, over my lifetime, we’ve faced and overcome polio, small pox, measles — and we can do the same with the coronavirus.
The one thing we did then and should do now is work together... and stop the senseless, illogical political process that has done nothing but impede a solution. We’ve worked together before...why can’t we do the same now ?
My son-in-law recently sent me an email that I think nails it: “I will wear my mask in public to keep people whom I love safe. This is not a political issue; it is a health issue. The virus doesn’t care how I vote or what I believe in. It’s an equal opportunity virus.”
And if we don’t recognize those facts, then shame on us!