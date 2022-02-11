The COVID pandemic is now moving into its third year.
It has run rampant throughout the United States and has taken more than 26,000 lives in Arizona, each with its individual tragic tale.
But … if there has been one ameliorating factor it has been the nurses who have been steadfast in taking care of our sick, often at the peril of their own lives.
One of many distinguishing features about nurses is they care. And because they care ... they help cure.
It’s been difficult for nurses to have patients present themselves for help when they haven’t helped themselves by getting a preventative vaccination to combat COVID. But nurses help. They are not judges to render judgment but healers who are here to help.
One of the big problems, however, because of the partisan environments in which we find ourselves is nurse “burnout.” And this burnout is causing a nursing shortage to get even shorter!
According to the National Academy of Medicine, in the neighborhood of 50% of our nurses have reported serious burnout, which includes emotional exhaustion, a low sense of professional achievement and a low sense of personal esteem.
In many ways nursing burnout can be compared to PTSD, which is a byproduct of trauma-related experiences. Nurses certainly have had those during the pandemic. How can you not be traumatized when watching what is happening to one of your patients … particularly when you know a vaccination may have prevented it.
Even before COVID we were facing a nursing shortage, which in turn fueled burnout … now COVID adds to the fire.
Another factor soon to hit our health care industry is Baby Boomer retirement. It’s estimated by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing that a million nurses will retire by 2030!
The American Hospital Association has conducted numerous surveys to identify the most trusted employee in a hospital in the eyes of the public. The result has been consistent for the past 20 consecutive years. The most trusted person is the nurse.
Nurses are a key component of a critical health care team, but that has not always been the case. In 1887 hospital rules for nurses reflected a much different perspective of nurses than we have now: (1 Daily sweep and mop the floors of your ward; (2 Maintain an even temperature in your ward by bringing a scuttle of coal for the day’s business; (3 Light is important to observe the patient’s condition. Therefore, each day fill kerosene lamps, clean chimneys and trim wicks.
We’re fortunate at Canyon Vista Medical Center in that we have a good director of nursing, Karen Reed, and a caring nursing staff. And hospitals around Cochise County are fortunate to have quality nursing staffs as well.
And while we’re remembering our nurses, let’s not forget the other members of our valuable health care team, physicians, dietary, housekeeping, technicians and therapists, security and administration.
So … is there something we can do to show our appreciation to our nurses as well as to other hospital staff members for their yeoman service to the community?
Yes, there is!
It really would be meaningful to tell them “Thank you for your service.” What they have done for us through this pandemic is nothing short of miraculous.
May 6-12 is National Nurses Week with May 6 National Nurse Day. May 12 is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Although that’s a few months away, it’s never too soon to get started on a project like this.
Wouldn’t it be nice if some community-minded organization or organizations were to come up with a way to honor the nurses at the various hospitals during National Nurses Week and tell our nurses “thank you” for what they have been doing for us?
It would really mean a lot to them!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.