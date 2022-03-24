It ain’t over until it’s over.
So sayeth the late Yogi Berra and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
It appears we may be approaching "over" since an ADHS spokesperson recently said: "ADHS epidemiologists had previously identified a threshold at which the current outbreak period could be ended. We have hit that threshold. We anticipate the announcement of the end of the declaration of public health emergency to occur during the week of March 21, 2022. "
While this doesn’t necessarily mean COVID is gone, it does mean it slowly has begun to come under control.
One positive happening is we no longer see Dr. Fauci, a tremendous individual who has done a great service for our country, on morning, noon and night TV.
However, while we still need to be cautious in public gatherings, mitigation measures have lightened in terms of mandates.
The need for vaccinations and boosters is still there. Those needs will be joining other ongoing vaccination requirements such as the flu, smallpox and measles.
In looking back over the past two years, there have been pluses and negatives that should give us cause for reflection.
I suspect one of most negative occurrences in a broad sense was the partisan, political environment that was created. Trucker convoys to protest lifesaving measures were just totally bizarre. Another bizarre and disappointing occurrence was elected public officials who took an oath of office to serve, protect and defend violating that oath during the COVID pandemic.
Opposing other life saving mitigation methods has been equally and totally irresponsible.
But on the positive side of the COVID equation there have been some notable events. In a global sense ,there have been some accomplishments on the communication side, Zoom technology being a major one.
To avoid face-to-face interaction, Zoom took off. This launch went beyond social interaction and entered the health-care environment via the telehealth medium.
Both online clinical health care and virtual mental health advances are being planned and made. A major genesis has been in the reimbursement area, especially in the much-needed area of online mental health treatment. One factor that has helped is an improvement in reimbursement rates. Providers are now being paid the same for an online visit as they are for office visits.
A Centers for Medicare and Medicaid spokesperson said there will be additional increases in online reimbursement, particularly to rural health clinics.
Telehealth is a patient, friendly way for individuals to interact with their physicians rapidly and often. Telehealth removes the need to commute to an office and eliminates the need for lengthy waits in physician waiting rooms.
One possibility for advancement in technological care lies in the mental health area.
A serious problem in Arizona, mental health figures are astonishing.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness has reported that 1.330 million adults in Arizona have a mental health condition. Additional figures are equally disturbing: 40.8% of adults in Arizona suffer from anxiety or depression brought on by COVID. What’s worse is 321,000 of those Arizona adults did not get needed treatment for mental health issues.
The pandemic and some of its mitigation measures generated mental health issues by causing an increase in depression and anxiety, such as lockdowns, isolations and the fear of unknown. The World Health Organization reported the COVID-19 pandemic impacted mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide. Support groups closed, clinics canceled appointments and treatment was minimized.
However, now using the same technology as Zoom, group or individual therapy sessions can be held to help alleviate this problem and treat individuals suffering from mental problems.
Tele-psychiatry has a tremendous potential for treatment of mental health issues, since now we can do more than just assess and refer.
We can treat.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.