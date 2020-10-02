Last week, amidst a great deal of controversy, President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
A great deal of concern has been expressed in terms of how she might rule in California vs. Texas now before SCOTUS. The outcome of this case could well affect health care coverage for over 20 million Americans who are now covered by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). It also could place America’s hospitals in jeopardy because of the increase in uncompensated care — all in the COVID-19 crisis.
In ten years of its existence, the ACA has been to SCOTUS three times.
The first challenge was NFIB v. Sebelius which raised the question of constitutionality. The basis for this argument was that Congress cannot force individuals to buy something they do not want — namely health insurance. Justice John Roberts voting with a 5-4 majority said the penalty made the ACA constitutional since it was a tax, and Congress does have the power to tax.
In a writing, Judge Barrett took issue with Chief Justice Roberts and expressed her view that he was, “creatively interpreting ostensibly clear statutory text." She went on to cite Judge Antonin Scalia’s assertion that the Court was amenable to “rewrite the statute in order to keep it afloat." Her bottom line was, “it is illegitimate for the Court to distort either the Constitution or a statute to achieve what it deems a preferable result.”
It is statements like these that are keeping supporters of universal health care and the Affordable Care Act awake at night.
After NFIB v Sebelius came King v Burwell.
The ACA contains a provision relating to insurance exchanges through which people purchase insurance. These exchanges were meant to be state operated. However, in the event a state refused to establish an exchange, then the federal government would establish and operate one for it.
The ACA also contained a provision for tax credits to help subsidize individual costs. However, the language only specified state operated exchanges — not those established by the federal government.
Virginia refused to establish an exchange, so a federal one was created.
The Internal Revenue Service established a regulation that applied these tax credits to both federal and state exchanges, and this regulation was applied to Virginia.
Suit was filed in the 4th Circuit that the IRS regulation exceeded the agency's statutory authority.
The question presented to the Court was: “Did the Internal Revenue Service create a regulation that extended the tax credits the Affordable Care Act authorized to federal exchanges as well as those created by the states?”
Chief Justice Roberts delivered the opinion for the 6-3 majority that the intent of Congress was for the tax credits to apply to both types of exchanges.
And now, California v Texas. There are four legal issues before the Court.
• Do the plaintiffs have standing to bring the lawsuit to challenge the individual mandate?
• If so, did the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) make the individual mandate unconstitutional?
• If the mandate is unconstitutional, will the rest of the ACA survive?
• If the entire ACA is held invalid, is the entire law unenforceable nationwide or should it be unenforceable only to the extent that provisions injure the individual plaintiffs?
Now, why the rush?
Oral arguments are scheduled for Nov. 10 of this year, and justices who do not participate in oral arguments normally don’t participate in the decision. If Trump can get Judge Barrett confirmed in time to participate in oral arguments, he possibly will have an anti-ACA vote.
Let’s hope, for the good of the American people and our healthcare industry, that all of this is not the death knell for the ACA.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.