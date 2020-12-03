Several pharmaceuticals have announced successful trials of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus and have given hope to the American public.
They have applied to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and hopefully sometime this month, the vaccination process will begin.
Army Gen. Gustave Perna who is in charge of Operation WARP Speed has said that the vaccine will be on its way to states within 24 hours after the vaccine is approved by the FDA.
Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who heads up the government’s efforts on vaccine development, feels the first vaccinations could occur by mid-December.
In an interview, Dr. Slaoui said that with the success level of both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, true herd immunity could occur in 70% or so of the immunized population somewhere during the month of May 2021.
And Dr. Anthony Fauci has agreed!
Many questions are looming before us in terms of executing the vaccination process, and state and county agencies are busy developing comprehensive distribution and inoculation plans.
But while this is going — while the cavalry is coming — we can’t stop the fight.
You know, it just amazes me how many people are still disregarding the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines — and in some instances, not only disregarding, but disputing them!
I just shook my head the other day when I was watching an interview of an official from South Dakota who said that South Dakotans were cowboys and didn’t like being told what to do.
As I watched the news coverage about air travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, I was amazed at the number of people who were ignoring guidelines regarding travel protocols — especially the CDC admonition to stay home rather than travel.
It also amazes me when you hear individuals who disregard the wearing of masks as being unnecessary, unlawful or even un-American!
One of the more “amusing” advertisements that shows a complete misunderstanding of COVID-19’s contagious nature is the one from a casino. The commercial attempts to communicate the casino is being socially responsible and shows an individual who is smoking a cigarette. The instruction and video show the individual exhaling smoke over his mask and then replacing the mask on his face. I have to wonder how many COVID-19 viruses are also exhaled?
The only way we are going to bring things back to normal and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic is for us to work together and take a united front.
We did this with the Salk vaccine to defeat polio — we all took our sugar cube with the vaccine and were none the worse to wear — and polio was gone.
We came together after Pearl Harbor in 1941 and worked with the issues of food and gas rationing for four years.
I still remember planting a Victory Garden, as they were called, to grow fresh vegetables for our family. ”We had to support the boys at the front."
There’s no doubt, we’re all suffering from “COVID burnout," but until we are able to conquer this virus, we are going to have to follow the mitigating protocols of wearing a mask — which has been shown to be effective — maintaining social distancing, and proper hand washing.
We really need to take a positive posture, and if we do, we will overcome this situation.
Now is not the time to point fingers, but to work together and find solutions. One thing to keep in mind about finger pointing — when you point your finger at someone, look to see where the other three fingers are pointing!
So mask up and follow the guidelines!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.