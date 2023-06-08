Well, our Washington residents on the Hill finally were finally able to resolve their differences, and the president signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 into law on June 3.
In addition to keeping the country out of fiscal default, the resolution showed that our elected officials, aka politicians, can actually conquer a bipartisan challenge when things get down to the wire.
Legislation enacted out of conflict is better at times than no legislation at all ... I think!
I was watching to see what provisions in the FRA were relative to health care.
One startling factor was that Congress did not touch the Affordable Care Act. Maybe the opponents of health care coverage for Americans have given up their irrational quest !
Perhaps the lack of abundance, as there has been in the past, was also due to the bipartisan impeachment of former Texas attorney general Ken Paxton. You do have to wonder if that had any bearing on the “hands-off” approach. If you’ll remember, Paxton led the charge contending the ACA was unconstitutional.
So, what was the product of burning the Washington midnight oil ?
One aspect is work requirements for individuals who are in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be modified. Food stamps combined with food banks help families minimize food insecurity to some extent, but unfortunately inflation at the grocery store is still a horrendous enemy.
Currently the work requirement applies to individuals up to 49 years of age. Under the FRA, work requirements will increase to adults up to age 54. This new age requirement will go into effect in October. There are some exemptions from the work requirements, including veterans, homeless individuals and individuals who have just left foster care.
States can develop their requirements to some extent. In Arizona some of the basic requirements for the Able Body Adults Without Dependents are:
- Work at least 20 hours per week (or an average of 80 hours per month). That would include self-employment, paid work, in-kind and volunteer unpaid work, or any combination of these activities.
- Work with average weekly earnings equal to the Federal minimum wage multiplied by 30 hours, regardless of the number of hours worked
While a work requirement for SNAP assistance has a political glitter to it, in many instances it is rather impractical. Aged individuals whose skills are only strong bodies, find that age diminishes these physical skills and it becomes harder and harder to meet this jobs requirement. It seems to me that a retraining program emphasizing brainpower rather than back power should be created.
A provision that did not find much favor was one that reinstated repayment of defaulted student loans starting Aug. 29, 2023. There almost seems to be a feeling on the part of some that student loans are an entitlement.
But, you know, there are some real glitches with student loans. A loan is expected to be repaid in full and on time; but are student loans so crafted?
Throughout my university days, my student loan consisted of a stack of dirty dishes in a fraternity house or a boxcar full of sheet rock waiting to be unloaded in 110 degree summer heat!
The one positive we can perhaps take away from the current bargaining table is that bipartisan action can occur and in a positive and productive way. There were enough middle of the roaders to overcome the left and the right zany fringes to give hope immigration problems can be solved, universal health care can become a reality and a productive, robust mental health program can be initiated.
And oh yes ... we’ll cure the common cold while we’re at it !
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over thirty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.