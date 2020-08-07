When the Legacy Foundation was established in 2013, awareness of COVID 19 didn’t exist. And, there was no thought of having to provide financial assistance to keep the county’s social service organizations functioning during a horrid coronavirus pandemic.
Then in March of this year, our community “normal” exploded , and we were suddenly faced with a major crisis that caused CEO Margaret Hepburn to write a letter to the community explaining not only the seriousness of COVID-19 but also offering to help.
She wrote: “The Legacy Foundation’s support for our community partners includes Emergency Funding for organizations whose ability to provide services in the community is impacted by COVID-19. If you have the need for emergency funding please contact us — the Legacy Foundation may be able to assist.”
In response to this offer of assistance, 43 Cochise County Social Service organizations have been supported by the foundation through its Emergent Grant efforts. In excess of $300,000 has been provided for these organizations.
Not only has the Legacy Foundation offered emergency COVID-19 grants, but it has reached out to organizations to offer COVID-19 grants for technology support to help nonprofit employees working from home.
The largest grant given was $50,000 to Good Neighbor Alliance (GNA) for operations and to help keep its doors open.
As CEO Margaret Hepburn observed, "The Legacy Foundation is pleased to have been able to assist many of our not for profit partners with Emergency Funding over the last few months. These are very challenging times, and I am very proud of the extraordinary efforts being made by many organizations to cope with the COVID pandemic. The Legacy Foundation stands ready to support our not for profit partners in any way we can."
The foundation plans to continue the Emergent Grant program as long as it can. As Philanthropy Committee member Robert White commented, ”it’s not a bottomless pit, but it is an attempt to buy the organizations time while they get back on their feet."
Other committee members also expressed their feeling that they felt an obligation to help these community organizations who were placed in such a tenuous position through no fault of their own.
The selection process followed a simple protocol. First the not-for-profit organization’s charter had to fall within the boundaries of the Legacy Foundation’s Mission, and the need had to be a true emergency. The request was not competitive and was evaluated on its own merit.
Organizations who have received one emergent grant are eligible to receive another one.
So many of these groups, such as Good Neighbor Alliance, rely on public gatherings to raise funds in order to remain operational. But when these gatherings were curtailed because of social distancing, funds were also curtailed.
And with no funds, services began to erode and organizations approached the possibility of being closed.
The community needs were as varied as the organizations: Bowie Schools; take home items for kids. Salvation Army; meals. Red Cross; mini blood drives. Echoing Hope Ranch-; staffing. Boys and Girls Club; childcare for health workers. Whisper’s Sanctuary; supplies and feed for animals. Family Health Care Amigos; storage shed for diapers. Wellness Connections; meals and activities for the homebound. Cochise Serving Veterans; housing assistance for veterans. St. Vincent de Paul; helping clients with utilities. Chiricahua Clinic; testing blitz — and so on.
Funds for the emergent grants were diverted from other foundation grant activities such as the Strategic Grant program. This may reoccur as long as the coronavirus crisis continues.
The funds are administered and grants award by the foundation’s board of directors upon recommendation of the foundation’s Philanthropy Committee, chaired by Michael Groves. In describing the committee’s commitment Groves said, "The foundation is committed to keeping as many viable Cochise County health related charities afloat in these troubling times as possible. Our goal is to come out of this stronger and more committed than ever."
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care.