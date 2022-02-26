The Cochise County Board of Supervisors held a regular board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22.
These meetings are held via Microsoft Teams so you can sit in the comfort of your home and watch them.
One of the agenda items was controversial and brought forth quite a few county residents. And the portion of the meeting which served as a Call to the Public turned out to be somewhat controversial.
The general topic being discussed was COVID and the issues surrounding it.
The current COVID controversy is being stirred by Supervisor Tom Crosby and is nothing short of being irresponsible.
In the public comments, residents took Supervisors Peggy Judd and Crosby to task for their rejection of a $1.9 million grant to help with funding our COVID-19 battle.
The comments made by the attendees were right to the point. They said … the enemy was a virus, not any threat to the Constitution …. the supervisors who opposed the grant, Judd and Crosby, should take the politics off the table.
One spokesperson told the two supervisors to stop playing Russian roulette with her life. Judd and Crosby were told they were ignoring their elected responsibility to protect the wellness of the county.
Many of the individuals who spoke complimented Supervisor Ann English for her dedication and common sense approach to the COVID issue.
Then the board turned to an ill-conceived proposal placed on the agenda by Supervisor Crosby.
For some time now during the bi-monthly work session, he has, without basis or merit, belittled and/or rejected COVID data presented by the Cochise Health & Social Services Department.
He has advocated …. under a false flag of “informed consent” ... getting a second opinion relative to this data.
Strangely, for some reason, he has been trying to get county officials to indicate there was no problem with the pandemic.
He has done this even in the face of statistics that show COVID is decreasing but not to the point where victory can be declared. The Cochise County figures presented on Feb. 18 indicated that as of Feb. 16: Confirmed cases, 30,489 (+1,776 since Feb. 4); hospitalizations, 1,279 (+31 since Feb. 4); deaths, 529 (+18 since Feb. 4)
Crosby placed an agenda item for the Feb. 22 meeting. Had it passed, it would have required county health officials to permit a “second opinion” be made by a non-clinical but highly political individual. This would have been an insult to the director and to the health department.
Crosby proposed that Randy Miller of Hands for Health and Freedom be permitted to provide a “second opinion.” Miller’s credentials were that he studied the Constitution of the United States and of Arizona as well as the history of the United States. He has no clinical background.
The agenda item stirred a great deal of audience reaction. There were seven comments in opposition to the proposal, and there were ... if my count is correct … 61 individuals who asked that their name be read in opposition to the agenda item. Only one individual spoke in favor of the measure.
Fortunately, Judd showed common sense and joined English in opposing this measure.
Crosby needs to realize he was “elected” because he had no opposition, which means the political philosophy he advocates is not necessarily one shared by his constituents.
He really needs to listen to the people in his district and the county. They have basically said COVID is a clinical, NOT a political issue.
Hopefully, Supervisor Crosby will not attempt to embarrass our health director and her staff again by attempting to mandate a political “second opinion.” He needs to realize and accept the fact this is not what is needed or desired.
The people have spoken!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care.