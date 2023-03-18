It’s been little over a year since Vladimir Putin unleased a merciless attack on the Ukrainian people.
Watching the carnage on a daily basis, one can’t but have a sense of pride in the Ukrainians who are tenaciously defending their homeland.
Amidst all of this carnage, an organization has been ministering to the civilians caught up in this tumult — that organization is the Salvation Army.
A recent report of the first year of conflict was released, and it was just amazing!
The numbers clearly indicate the Russian barbarianism — 802 attacks on healthcare facilities, 8.1 million Ukrainian refugees, 7,199 civilians killed, 2,528 attacks on education facilities. One tragedy is that 90% of the refugees are women and children!
Some of the actions taken by the Salvation Army to assist the Ukrainians include a program to help disabled Ukrainian refugees. It also established programs to care for the refugee families whose father was on the front lines of this conflict.
The activities to help went beyond the borders of the Ukraine. Reaching out as far as Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the Salvation Army arranged to have cruise ships made ready to provide shelter for two thousand Ukrainian refugees.
In the first year of Ukrainian service, the support has been amazing and a tribute to the American people who have generously supported the humanitarian efforts of the Salvation Army. 682,719 cooked meals were provided as well as 138,000 people were given shelter from the cold European winter.
While all of this was going on in the Ukraine, our local Salvation Army under the leadership of captains Ty and Heather Baze along with its dedicated volunteers and volunteer leaders Eva McElroy and Mary Mueller was also providing services.
Our Salvation Army center is part of the 70 centers in the southwest division, which is comprised of Arizona, New Mexico, and southern Nevada.
While the battle was going on in the Ukraine, another battle against hunger and personal deprivation was taking place in these centers of operation.
In Sierra Vista, many positive things have been taking place — 26,364 hot meals were served, 12,327 food boxes were distributed and social assistance was provided to 16,012 people.
A very popular and needed activity has been the Culinary Arts Program for children. Conducted online, the program is in essence a cooking class for a family. The Salvation Army provides the food for the meal that is to be prepared and a “Celebrity Chef” conducts the class. A program bonus is, that while it is focused toward children, the online feature permits the entire family to participate.
Another standard of Sierra Vista’s Salvation Army is the hot lunch program provided each day. The program is often funded and operated by community organizations such as the Legacy Foundation, who is funded and served the St Patrick’s Day meal.
While the meal is provided to those who are needy, many seniors participate because of loneliness. For many it is the sole opportunity on a daily basis for socialization — loneliness is not pleasant. About 130 people on the average participate daily in the hot lunch program.
Moving in another direction in the battle against food insecurity, the Sierra Vista Salvation Army provides food boxes that are distributed on scheduled dates in not only Sierra Vista but Huachuca City and Palomas as well.
Never a status quo organization, the Sierra Vista Salvation Army in concert with its advisory board chaired by Joe Farmer is now initiating a strategic study to see what other needs should be addressed in the coming years.
The basic thrust is, what needed services are not being met, and what can the Salvation Army do to meet them. Any thoughts from the community would be appreciated.