It’s been little over a year since Vladimir Putin unleased a merciless attack on the Ukrainian people.

Watching the carnage on a daily basis, one can’t but have a sense of pride in the Ukrainians who are tenaciously defending their homeland.

LANNY A. KOPE, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, servingon urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.

Tags