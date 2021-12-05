A meeting of the Cochise County Health Alliance was held the day before Thanksgiving to review the status of COVID in Cochise County. If you’re wondering what CCHA is, it’s the hospitals in Cochise County.
As a member of the county board of health, I had an opportunity to be involved in the meeting. And after listening to the hospital representatives explain their circumstances, I was stunned.
After the hospital officials explained their COVID issues, Dr. Alicia Thompson, county health director who was chairing the meeting said, “The situation is grim.” She is right.
A major problem is the lack of staffing reported by all the hospitals. Another problem is an inability to transfer patients to hospitals with a higher level of care capability.
Benson reported having to hold one patient in the ER for 96 hours and another for 73 hours before finding a hospital outside Cochise County that could accept these patients.
A Canyon Vista Medical Center representative said they were on “divert,” which means they were sending ambulances elsewhere, and they have been considering “pulling the trigger” in terms of initiating Crisis Standards of Care. The representative reported they had 86/100 beds occupied as of the call and described the situation in the emergency room as “controlled chaos.” It was also reported that 11/12 ICU beds were occupied.
In many ways, denial at all levels is the culprit and is contributing to our failure to defeat the pandemic.
The denial manifests itself through vaccination avoidance or other actions that deny the severity of the situation.
A friend of mine was telling me about a family and its friends — about 100-plus people, most of whom who were not vaccinated — gathered in a Bisbee home to celebrate Thanksgiving. I had to wonder how many of the celebrants walked away with COVID?
One of the grim aspects was Crisis Standards of Care which was temporarily imposed by Copper Queen Hospital at the beginning of last week. When this happens, hospitals can no longer provide emergency services, nor can they schedule surgeries.
So people in Bisbee had to go to Canyon Vista Medical Center or Douglas if they had an emergency. And if CVMC is forced to close its emergency room, it means a trip to Tucson for emergency services.
There are many reasons people give for not getting a vaccination, and hence, they become part of the problem rather than part of the solution. They don’t want to be told what to do; they believe ridiculous allegations from social media and follow erroneous comments from prominent sports figures or politicians who, for whatever spurious reasons, are opposed to vaccinations.
One of the most common reasons that is presented is ”the right to choose.” On the surface, that sounds rational. But is it? While individuals have the right to choose between wellness and COVID for themselves, do they have to right to choose illness and COVID for others?
Denial of a deadly problem isn’t helping stem the pandemic; it simply contributes to the grimness of the problem.
We are on the brink of another COVID surge, according to our public health officials, and with only half of eligible individuals fully vaccinated, we’re setting ourselves up for a holiday disaster.
Give yourself a holiday present — a vaccination to stem COVID. If you don’t want to consider yourself, then consider the impact not getting a “shot” has on others.
Consider our medical professionals who are near the breaking point caring for Cochise County residents, and get your shot.
If we can’t defeat COVID because we have individuals who are refusing to demonstrate responsible behavior in terms of getting a vaccination or a booster, what are we going to do if the omicron variant joins forces with the delta variant?