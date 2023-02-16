Earlier this month President Biden delivered the Constitutionally mandated State of the Union to Congress and the country.
Speaking to what has been described as an unruly audience, President Biden discussed over a dozen issues — one of which was health care.
He devoted almost nine minutes to health care, which was the longest amount of time spent on issues in his address.
When he mentioned the rumored proposal to reduce Medicare as part of a budget cutting measure, he got a verbal push-back. His tactic was quite clear, he was taking Medicare reduction off the table!
So, what is the state of health care today?
A major issue addressed was the price of insulin for diabetic patients.
Currently, only Medicare patients have a cap of $35 on life-saving insulin. However, the president strongly urged capping the cost of insulin for all Americans.
The president indicated there would be an attempt this year to overcome Republican opposition to a prescription price cap for all Americans.
Currently, non-Medicare patients have to pay hundreds of dollars charged by Bif Pharma for their insulin.
Unfortunately, many patients who don’t have the funds do not survive the ravages of Type 1 diabetes.
The perplexing question that the president addressed: Why is insulin, a drug that has been on the market for over 100 years, so expensive and unaffordable for many people in the U.S.?
Obviously the main reason is the greed found in the pharmaceutical industry.
Big Pharma uses a process called “evergreening,” wherein insulin is “tweaked” a bit in order to get a new patent. An example would be changing to insulin pens as opposed to insulin vials.
Extending the patent rights erects a barrier to creating generic insulin and opens the gateway for drug makers with exclusive rights to charge whatever they want.
The president pointed out the United States has the highest cost for prescription drugs of any country. He advocated “finishing the job” by extending the insulin cap for all Americans.
He also advocated capping other drug prices, which he characterized as exorbitant. He pointed out that some cancer drugs can cost as much as $14,000 a year.
The president warned the House Republicans who have expressed a desire to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains provisions to lower prescription drug prices for Medicare beneficiaries, not to do so.
“Make no mistake, if you try to do anything to raise the cost of prescription drugs, I will veto it,” Biden said.
Another measure the president is advocating, which is also contained in the Inflation Reduction Act, is for Medicare to have the capability to negotiate drug prices for Medicare recipients. When the measure was initially enacted, there was a Congressional sleight of hand trick. The authority to negotiate prescription drug prices was enacted, but not until 2026.
Another component of his address was to increase cancer research, or as it’s called, a cancer moonshot.
The president is advocating more funding for cancer to end it as we know it.
“Our goal is to cut the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years," Biden said. “Turn more cancers from death sentences into treatable diseases."
He called for providing assistance for patients and families in terms of more support for telehealth and hospital-at-home services.
President Biden covered other topics such as abortion, COVID-19, permanent extension of subsidies to bolster the ACA and additional investment in mental health care.
He also made a very strong statement to ban assault weapons from the streets of America.
Let’s hope bipartisanship will ultimately prevail on the Hill, and Congress will work with the president to achieve these socially responsible measures!