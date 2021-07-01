As a tribute to individuals who rendered military service to our country, and civic service to our community, the Veterans Wall was established by the Legacy Foundation and Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Since 2015 — except 2020 when COVID-19 put a temporary hold on the program — 12 men and women have been honored each year on or about Nov. 11 by being selected to the Veterans Wall, located in the lobby of Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Nominated by community members, the individuals selected had distinguished themselves by their military service as well as serving their community once their military responsibilities had come to an end.
The selectees had to have served honorably in one of the five branches of the armed forces and be a resident of Cochise County or eastern Santa Cruz County. Members of all branches except the Coast Guard have been so recognized.
The list of selectees is quite impressive in terms of both their military service and community involvement.
Selectees have included two former mayors, health care leaders, Girl Scout leaders, scientists, an entertainer, a police officer, a member of the Sheriff’s Assist Team, a journalist and a former justice of the peace.
The idea of a Veterans Wall was “born” at the end of the hospital’s construction phase when a joint Legacy Foundation and Canyon Vista Medical Center committee in charge of decorating the hospital had the idea of commemorating those individuals who had worn the uniform of their country.
Recognizing that our community is heavily populated with veterans and has a strong military heritage going back to 1877 when Fort Huachuca was established, the committee felt a statement should be made that in essence said, “Thank you for your service.”
Initially the thought was to place pictures reminiscent of the military throughout the hospital, but that idea soon evolved into having a bolder statement in a given location.
And so — the Veterans Wall was created.
The wall is located just past the concierge’s desk — on the wall of the gift shop. Twelve portraits are hanging on this wall along with a history plaque listing the classes of 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
On the other side is a beautiful copper American flag and nearby there are two statues honoring the Buffalo Soldiers who were a major part of Cochise County’s military history.
As a part of this concept, the committee also stipulated the Veterans Wall would be perpetual and that it would be renewed each year at Veterans Day.
Sixty individuals have been recognized since the Veterans Wall originated.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 temporarily suspended the recognition last year, but the recognition activity has rebounded in 2021.
Because the remnants of COVID-19 still linger, the ceremony will be held on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in a virtual mode. Hopefully, in 2022, we can return to in-person recognition.
Chaired by Lorna Cook, a hospital board member, the Honor Wall committee selects 12 individuals from veterans nominated by members of the community.
As set forth in the call for nominations: “Awards will be based on the breadth, depth, and impact of the veteran’s service to the community.” In essence, the honoree is someone who has continued to serve.
I’d like to encourage you to consider nominating a family member or friend who has served our country and community.
Nomination forms are available online at Canyon Vista Medical Center, www.canyonvistamedicalcenter.com, at the Legacy Foundation office 301 El Camino Real or at Canyon Vista’s concierge desk.
Mailed nomination should be sent to the Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 1089, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636 or delivered to the Foundation.
Electronic nominations should be sent to info@lfsaz.org.
Thank them for their service!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in healthcare.