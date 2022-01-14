A new term is entering our vocabulary … COVID collaborator … and it’s not a term used in a positive context.
Now, the questions might be asked ... what do these collaborators look like ... how do we identify them … are they young or old or both … ?
And the answer is ... all of the above.
You’ll see them in public, and they won’t be wearing a mask. This helps them spread the virus throughout the community. I’ve been amazed when I watch a sporting event and see the number of spectators without masks. It’s been the exception rather than the “rule” to see someone wearing a mask even though they’re standing shoulder to shoulder.
Then there are those collaborators who decry vaccinations in a variety of ways based on erroneous comments. Some say the vaccinations are dangerous … wrong; some say the vaccinations don’t work … wrong; some say vaccinations cause COVID … wrong.
Dr. Erik McLaughlin, Cochise County medical director, recently attempted to dispel these urban legends in a study session held for the County Board of Supervisors … whether or not he was successful is debatable, based on the comments made by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby. Supervisor Crosby seemed to be more interested in arguing with Dr. McLaughlin than learning from him.
Across the country we have a whole covey of COVID collaborators who have taken a medical, clinical issue … vaccinations … into the courtrooms. It’s ludicrous to think our physical well-being is going to be adjudicated by non-clinical individuals such as the Supreme Court.
Now, there are reformed COVID collaborators. These are the individuals who opposed COVID vaccinations quite vigorously and challenged their effectiveness … and then they were infected by COVID. When these individuals recovered from their bout with COVID, if they did, they said … ”I wish I had been vaccinated … everyone needs to be vaccinated.” Being burned by fire to know the flame’s hot is not the most astute action to take.
And then there are the elected officials who thwart and hamper professionals who are attempting to stop the pandemic.
Two locally elected collaborators are Supervisors Judd and Crosby, who recently voted to reject a 1.9 million dollar intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Service to strengthen the fight against COVID.
This denial of resources for Cochise County Health & Social Services was a misguided and erroneous action. Those funds were to be used for security services in county health or health related facilities, for COVID has generated a great deal of tension and anxiety in Cochise County that can’t be ignored. Sheriff Mark Dannels doesn’t have the personnel for ongoing security services so CHSS planned to hire its own … but now what does it do ?
Another issue is contact tracing, which is a tactic valuable to the COVID battle.
Gov. Ducey has declared a State of Emergency which requires contact tracing for diseases like COVID, and funds were going to be used to hire personnel to perform the required tracing services for 90 communicable diseases since CHSS currently does not have the personnel to do so. Because of Supervisors Judd’s and Crosby’s NO vote, Cochise County will not be compliant because it’s been denied the resources to meet the requirements of contact tracing. It will be interesting what the ramifications will be to that.
For some reason Supervisors Judd and Crosby are opposed to a vigorous vaccination attack on COVID … even though the cases of COVID call for rigorous action.
As they were told at the last study session on Jan. 7 … from Dec. 17 to Jan. 5 Cochise County added 1,121 new cases, 64 hospitalizations and 43 deaths
Hopefully, the residents of Districts 1 (Crosby) and District 3 (Judd) will tell these two supervisors to rethink their positions and support the CHSS staff and Cochise County residents by accepting funding assistance to combat COVID … it’s the right thing to do!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care.