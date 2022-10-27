The temperatures are starting to drop, leaves are beginning to turn golden and it’s time to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Health care officials are calling for people to get their shots in order to meet flu and COVID surges that are predicted for later in the year.
Currently, Cochise County is in the low category for COVID as the week 42 report indicates. The COVID-19 Community Level report shows 103 cases per 100,000, 2.38 hospital admissions per 100,000 and 1.2% inpatient beds occupancy.
That’s much better than being in a high risk category as we were earlier this year, and it’s great not to wear a mask! We can thank our Cochise County residents who had the social responsibility to get the COVID vaccines for that relief.
Now we need to maintain that responsible behavior as we enter flu season.
For whatever reason, this has been a COVID vaccination campaign that went from a clinical necessity to a political football with all types of false information and COVID myths being disseminated.
Some of the myths were absolutely ridiculous; here are some myth busters from the CDC:
MYTH: The ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous.
FACT: Nearly all the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines are also ingredients in many foods — fats, sugars, and salts.
MYTH: COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips.
FACT: COVID-19 vaccines do not contain microchips. Vaccines are developed to fight against disease and are not administered to track your movement.
MYTH: Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can make you magnetic.
FACT: Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination, which usually is your arm.
An extension of this political football is political candidates, such as Kari Lake, voicing their opposition not only to flu and COVID vaccinations, but to vaccines in general. I guess I’m glad this anti-vaccination philosophy wasn’t around when the Salk vaccine that defeated polio came into being.
Not to be outdone by the myth spreaders, the flu vaccine has its own set of dissenters. To address this issue, Harvard University set forth some myths and myth busters.
MYTH: You can catch the flu from the vaccine.
FACT: The flu shot is made from an inactivated virus that can't transmit infection. People who get sick after receiving a flu vaccination were going to get sick anyway. It takes a week or two to get protection from the vaccine.
MYTH: You can catch the flu from going out in cold weather without a coat, with wet hair or by sitting near a drafty window.
FACT: The only way to catch the flu is by being exposed to the influenza virus.
Since I serve as a member of the Board of Health for Cochise County, I talked with Dr. Alicia Thompson, the Health Director and Registrar for our county, to get her thoughts about the pending flu season.
Her initial response was, “We are expecting our worst flu season in a while.”
I asked her why this was the case, and she explained that Australia, which is a harbinger for flu surges in the United States, has had more flu cases than normal.
She also pointed out that the precautions taken for COVID had an impact on the flu surge. Thompson encouraged residents to get their flu shots now.
One bit of information Thompson shared was that there is no reason that the flu and COVID vaccinations cannot be given during the same visit.
As Thompson has said, “Let’s keep Cochise County healthy! Life’s better vaccinated!”
So roll up your sleeve and get your shots, it really doesn’t hurt.
LANNY A. KOPE, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 30 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.