The Legacy Foundation and Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) have selected 12 military veterans from Cochise County to honor for their military and community service.
Each year since the opening of the new hospital--except 2020 because of COVID--12 Cochise County military veterans have been so honored.
People often ask, how did the Veterans Wall get started ?
When CVMC was in its final stage of construction, a group of community members from Cochise County began to select art work for the interior of the new hospital.
Interestingly enough, all of the art work in the hospital was created by Cochise County residents, and none had to be purchased outside of our boundaries, which goes to show we have some talented residents here in the county.
As the decorating process developed, the group felt that there should be some special recognition of the men and women of Cochise County who had honorably served our country and then went on to serve our community in various civilian capacities.
Initially, the thought was to place pictures reminiscent of the military throughout the hospital, but that idea soon evolved into making a bolder statement for our veterans in one given location. As the discussions ensued, someone who--will remain anonymous for lack of my memory--suggested a Veterans Wall.
The Wall is located just past the concierge’s desk on the wall of the gift Shop. Twelve portraits are hanging on this wall along with a history plaque listing the classes of 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and soon, 2019.
On the other side is a beautiful copper, American flag, and nearby there are two statutes honoring the Buffalo Soldiers, who were such a major part of Cochise County’s early military history.
Selection to the Veterans Wall is based on service to the country and service to the community. Individuals are nominated by members of the community, and the honorees are chosen by a committee appointed by the Foundation and hospital CEO’s.
Chair of the committee this year was Lorna Cook, hospital board member.
Normally the presentation ceremony takes place at the hospital, but this year it will be virtual and will be held Nov. 10.
This year’s honorees are: Jose Baeza, USMC; Bill Beecher, USA; John Black, USA; Larry Colby, USA; Joe Delgado, USN; Eric Fowler, USA; Glenn McDaniel, USA; Kevin Peterson, USA ;Jane Strain, USA; Don Townsend, USA; Joe Wood, USA; and Lori Wysong, USA. In terms of geography, six honorees are from Sierra Vista, four are from Hereford, one from Bisbee and one from Huachuca City. Ten individuals served in the Army; one served in the Navy and one served in the Marine Corps.
In total over the past five years, there have been 60 individuals selected that include 41 Army, eight Marine Corps, five Navy and seven Air Force. Of the total group, 51 were men and nine were women.
Community service performed by the honorees represents a wide range of community involvement, from work with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to service as a member of the Cochise College Governing Board, from involvement with the Bisbee Rotary to working with Peaches Pantry.
Each honoree will be videotaped for a presentation highlighting his/her military and community service.
The color guard will be from the Tombstone JROTC. The Invocation will be given by Pastor Jeanne Festa and the Benediction by Diana Washington. It's anticipated that this year’s guest speaker will be a senior Army official from Fort Huachuca.
According to Lorna Cook, people will not be required to be “invited” through ZOOM. The event will be uploaded to both Facebook and the website so that family and friends can watch
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.