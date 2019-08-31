Last year Congress passed the VA Mission Act of 2018 which provided Veterans the opportunity to use community health care resources under certain circumstances. The stated purpose of the legislation was...To establish a permanent community care program for veterans.
Now, another component of this legislation has become effective and should prove to be beneficial for the Veterans here in Cochise County.
Labeled The Mission Act Veteran Community Care-Urgent Care, the provision now provides eligible Veterans the opportunity to have greater access to urgent care in their communities.
Currently there are over 5000 providers in the network, and the VA would like to add 2000 more in the future.
This measure provides Veterans a new way to obtain treatment for minor, non-life threatening issues such as colds or sore throats. This benefit is in addition to care provided by a VA provider.
To receive care the Veteran must be eligible for health care benefits within the VA system and have received care through the VA within the last 24 months.
Care received must be from an urgent care center that is part of the VA’s community provider contract list, and services must not be excluded under the VA’s schedule of benefits.
Family members are ineligible.
As with most VA programs, there is an array of rules and regulations on access, eligibility and co-pays . One of the caveats is that the urgent care center must be part of the VA’s contracted network in order for the VA to pay for the urgent care service. If an eligible Veteran uses an urgent care center that is not part of the VA’s contracted network, the Veteran in all likelihood will have to pay for the urgent care visit.
The VA won’t pay for preventive or dental services.
Current urgent care facilities in Cochise County listed as contracted with the VA are the High Desert Urgent Care Clinic, Sierra Vista ; Benson Family Health Center, Benson ; Bisbee Clinic, Bisbee ; and Jennifer Ginger Ryan Clinic, Douglas. It is always a good idea to contact the VA to verify the status of an urgent care clinic before seeking treatment.
If a Veteran is having difficulty receiving the urgent care, an assistance phone number is (866) 620-2071.
There is also a fact sheet at www.va.gov/communitycare/docs/pubfiles/factsheels/VA-FS_Vet-Urgent-Care.pdf .
Medication benefits are also covered under the urgent care program. The VA will pay for or fill a 14 day supply of prescriptions written by an urgent care physician . The prescription must be filled by a pharmacy contracted with the VA. If Veterans use a non-contracted facility, they have to pay for the prescription and then file a reimbursement claim with the nearest VA medical facility.
There are some co-payment requirements based on the VA’s priority groups 1 to 8. Veterans in priority groups 1-5 are entitled to the first 3 visits in a calendar year without a copay. Subsequent visits have a $30 copay requirement.
Priority 6 Veterans who are covered by special authority have no copay for the first 3 visits and then $30 per subsequent visit in a calendar year. If a priority 6 Veteran is not covered by special authority. all visits have a $30 copay. Priority 7 and 8 Veterans have a $30 per visit co-pay.
There is no copay for Veterans getting a flu shot.
Two things to note....(a) there is no limit on the times a Veteran can visit an urgent care center and (b) there is no copay requirement by the Veteran at the time of urgent care service; the veteran will be billed separately by the VA as part of its normal billing process.
The urgent care benefit is another positive step being taken by the Veterans Administration as it seeks to enhance the community care provided to Veterans.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.