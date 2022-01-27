Over the past couple of years, there has been an accuracy problem with COVID-19 information being released by public agencies or public officials.
This erroneous dissemination has caused uncertainty and a lack of trust regarding information about COVID-19 that was released by these groups.
For example, it was thought and disseminated by the federal government that face masks had no value. Now, this thought has been reversed, and masks are strongly advocated. The initial assessment and comments were, unfortunately, based on a unsubstantiated judgement.
There are two types of erroneous information: Misinformation and disinformation. The difference is in the motive.
Misinformation is erroneous material which is not intended to mislead anyone; it’s simply a mistake.
On the other hand, disinformation is erroneous material deliberately created and disseminated with malicious intent. Often times, social media is the disinformation carrier.
This lack of trust in what is being reported has been fostered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through its use of what is referred to as an early warning system: the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
VAERS permits anyone, professional or non-professional health care, to report to VAERS what they consider an adverse event. The major flaw in this process is that such an incident is not verified or substantiated. As a result, it’s quite easy for disinformation to be reported to the American people through government agencies or social media.
Even the CDC recognizes the problem with this system, but isn’t willing to correct it. The CDC does have a disclaimer on its website. As an early warning system, VAERS cannot prove that a vaccine caused a problem.
I have to wonder why the CDC doesn’t fix the problem of misinformation rather than putting a Band-Aid on it.
Closer to home, VAERS was an issue at a recent Cochise County Board of Supervisors study session.
Supervisor Tom Crosby wanted to have a continuing VAERS report disseminated on a regular basis so people could make what he called “informed decisions.” Although I have to wonder how you can make an informed decision with erroneous information, it seems to me Supervisor Crosby was attempting to publish misinformation.
Fortunately and wisely, Dr. Alicia Thompson, who is our county health director, pointed out to him the problems with VAERS. She also pointed out to him how dissemination of misinformation erodes confidence in the department’s credibility.
I’m not sure Dr. Thompson convinced him that his request was in the best interest of the public. But Supervisor Peggy Judd didn’t support his ill-conceived request so hopefully it will become a dead issue and another example of poor judgement on Supervisor Crosby’s part.
Valid information about COVID-19 has been a problem since the pandemic began. It seems everyone has his/her own perspective on a given issue, which is a major problem in terms of getting people to get a vaccination. “Do we or don’t we?” and "Is it good for us or is it not good for us?”
And then you turn the issue into a political football, causing more confusion.
Just because someone says something is so doesn’t make it necessarily accurate or true.
Facts and sources have to be verified.
There have been some guidelines for interpreting VAERS data in terms of its limitation.
First of all, VAERS is a passive-reporting system. This means the collection of data — adverse events — are not collected automatically. It requires a report to be filed by someone; actually, anyone regardless of accuracy, quality, or completeness. And since the information is not substantiated, what you see is what you get.
Secondly, underreporting is one of VAERS limitation. It doesn’t get reports for a broad group of incidents.
Thirdly, a report made to VAERS does not prove that the identified vaccine(s) caused the adverse event. It simply establishes an event occurred sometime after vaccine was given.
The lesson learned from the Board of Supervisors study session is be glad we have a professional public health official, Dr. Thompson, at the helm of Cochise County’s COVID battle.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past board chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care.