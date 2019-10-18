Twelve Cochise County military veterans have been selected as the 2019 Veterans Wall honorees.
A joint project between Canyon Vista Medical Center and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, the selectees will be the fifth group to be honored since the project was initiated in 2015. Eligible individuals are military veterans who are former or current residents of Cochise County and have honorably worn the uniform of our nation’s armed forces. As volunteers they also must have made substantial contributions to their communities.
The idea for a Veterans Wall was “born” at the end of the hospital’s construction phase when the committee in charge of decorating the hospital had the idea of commem-orating military veterans.
Recognizing that our community is heavily populated with veterans and has a strong military heritage going back to 1877 when Fort Huachuca was formed, the committee felt a statement should be made that in essence said “Thank you for your service.”
Initially, the thought was to place pictures reminiscent of the military throughout the hospital , but that idea soon evolved into a bolder statement to having one given location for our Cochise Veterans.
And so, the Veterans Wall was created. On one side is a beautiful copper, American flag, and nearby there are two statutes honoring the Buffalo Soldiers who were such a major part of Cochise County’s history.
The honorees’ individual plaques will hang there until November 2020 when the plaques will be retired and presented to the honorees or their families. Their names will then be inscribed on a history plaque which hangs next to the Veterans Wall, and 12 more veterans will be honored.
Selection of the honorees was made by members of the Canyon Vista’s board of trustees, Legacy Foundation’s board of directors, and representatives from the veterans’ community. Lorna Cook, a Canyon Vista Medical Center trustee, served as the committee chair this year. In announcing the selectees, Cook said, “Canyon Vista and the Legacy Foundation both have missions of service to this community, and honoring these veterans for their service to others is a perfect way to embody and honor those values. To read the submissions is an inspiring task and restores one’s faith in this community and the veterans who live and work here. It was an honor to be part of this process.”
This year there were 20 nominees from Army and Navy veterans; no nominations were received for Marine Corps, Air Force, or Coast Guard veterans.
The honorees for 2019 will be recognized at a ceremony on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby area at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Canyon Vista is one of the very few community hospitals to recognize individuals for their service to the country and the community.
Selected this year were Tony M. Kovacs, active in Boy Scouts; Craig Hannum, involved in Veterans Affairs and law enforcement; Gene Manring, who served on various governing boards, including the County Board of Supervisors; George R. Kirmse, former Justice of the Peace and active in supporting the Forgach House ; Glen Hohman, Veterans activities leader ; Henry (Steve) Conroy, involved with St. Vincent de Paul and the Cochise County Poetry and Music Gathering; Jack James Isler, active in Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce activities; Maureen Pryor, active in helping veterans and low-income families; Richard Sampson, involved with volunteer law enforcement activities as well as supporting the Chiricahua Community Health Centers; Robert Conte, who has been active in the Disabled American Veterans as well as several community food drives; Ronald A. McCreery (Posthumous), former school board president and founder of the Sierra Vista Symphony Association; and Thomas R. Whipp, active in community food drives and supporter of individuals who are having economic difficulties.
So, to this year’s Veterans Wall honorees we all say, “Thank you for your service!”