Best wishes for peace and joy this holiday season and a new year of health, happiness and prosperity was a Christmas message I received from the Legacy Foundation this year.
And as I read the words, I was able to grasp the meaning of this Christmas greeting which has more of an impact than in years gone by.
The past two years have been a challenge for all of us, and when we’re constantly reminded of the pandemic, it brings home to me how important good health is to have as a companion. The day-in day-out tales of the ravages we’ve been facing for the past two years have been onerous on Cochise County families.
This year we have lost many loved ones who were struck down doing battle with an invisible enemy: COVID.
But we’re resilient individuals, and we are able to stand up on the strain of the pandemic. The question before us at this holiday season is how much longer can we hang in there? And I think the answer is as long as it takes.
Our health care providers — medical personnel, hospital employees and public health officials like Alicia Thompson, who is our county health director — all need an extra boost of care and concern. They most certainly are on Santa’s good list.
Our social agencies such as Good Neighbor Alliance or the Salvation Army, which care for those individuals who are less fortunate than others, need a place on that list, too. The Salvation Army officers, Lt. Ty and Lt Heather., put together a marvelous Angel Tree program this year. Because of them and the Angel Tree volunteers some of our little ones will not have empty stocking. Santa will have filled them.
That Christmas message from the Legacy Foundation encompasses the agencies, the providers and the resiliencies we appreciate so much.
What does that message mean? Best wishes for peace and joy? It means we really have to bring civility back to our behavior inventory and unite to conquer a common, deadly foe. The constant bickering and antagonism in which people are engaged needs to stop. We are in a special, blessed time of the year, and we need to put peace and joy under our Christmas tree, not bitterness and discord.
A new year of health, happiness and prosperity was the other part of the foundation’s message.
This was another way of saying, "Come together without the partisanship of mask mandates and vaccinations to defeat COVID so we can return to a normal way of life."
For some reason unknown to me, there seems to be an ongoing discord between and among our citizens. Why can’t we just get along with one another? When you see the escalation of confrontations on airliners or on the streets of our major cities, you have to ask why?
We most certainly can’t fight among ourselves while at the same time trying to eradicate COVID. Hopefully, we’ll soon focus on the real enemy — COVID — and direct our extermination efforts on it.
Normalcy will not just happen; it has to be caused by responsible people determined to make a difference. Health means behaving in a responsible manner and getting a COVID vaccination or booster to stop the spread of COVID and all its variants.
From health comes happiness, for when you’re healthy you’re also happy and have a positive outlook on life.
It only follows then that prosperity is the logical last part of that verse. Businesses can then flourish, masks will disappear, and life as we knew it pre-pandemic will return.
Bottom line is we either conquer COVID or it will defeat us, which none of us want!
So as the Legacy Foundation so wisely said in its Christmas message: Best wishes for peace and joy this holiday season and a new year of health, happiness and prosperity .
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.