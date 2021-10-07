COVID has impacted our medical system in a horrendous fashion.
Because of the heavy burden of COVID patients flocking to emergency rooms, what’s called crisis standards of care have begun to appear. In layman’s terms, that’s rationing of care.
Because so many people are refusing to get a preventative vaccination, the COVID cases continue to climb. And this increase impacts the hospitals’ capacity to deal with non-COVID patients. It’s preventable if only people would do what’s necessary: Get a vaccination.
Deaths have resulted from the lack of hospital facilities. A cardiac patient who lived in Alabama tried 43 hospitals to see if he could be admitted He finally was admitted to a hospital 200 miles away in Mississippi, but it was too late — he died.
Rural America — that’s us — is in greater jeopardy than its urban counterpart. Since the pandemic began, about 1 in 434 rural Americans have died from COVID, compared with roughly 1 in 513 urban Americans. Two rural states, Alaska and Idaho, have activated a crisis standard of care, and it’s feared that more will be forced into the same action.
Approximately 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated, which is the primary cause of overcrowding in a hospital since the emergency rooms are operating on a triage basis. This means sicker patients, COVID patients, are seen first and other patients have to wait.
In Anchorage, Alaska, Providence Alaska Medical Center was so packed recently that patients waited in their cars for care. And then there was the situation where four people needed dialysis, but only two machines were available.
In Idaho, t’s reported that patients are treated in hallways or tents.
If triage protocols are initiated, it’ll be similar to military medicine in a combat situation. Individuals who have the best chance of surviving are treated first. Those whose chances of survival are minimal are treated second. That’s a sad situation and puts a tremendous burden on our health care professionals whose basic training and proclivity is to save lives.
Arizona was one of the first states in the nation to develop crisis standards of care through the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). In its 141-page plan, ADHS indicates that the mission of the plan is to provide a responsive and recovery framework for catastrophic disaster, enabling optimal community resilience across the statewide healthcare system.
The purpose of the plan is to set forth protocols for allocating healthcare resources during a catastrophic disaster.
But a question I continue to have is why?
Why do we have to go through these actions when something taking less than a minute could alleviate this necessity?
I shake my head in stark bewilderment when I hear someone talking about getting a flu shot but not a COVID vaccination. The latest reason floating around social media is that it’s not necessary since Merck has developed a pill we can take to “cure” COVID.
So we just wait to be infected with COVID and then take a “magic” pill? That is about as illogical a rationale as you can think of. Another illogical statement is the one that appears on the signs of anti-vax protestors: my body, my choice.
If that were true, I guess we could say 'okay, feel free to join the 700,000 individuals who have already perished.' But it isn’t the spread of COVID that affects friends, neighbors and family members. It impacts our healthcare system to the point where, like Alaska, crisis standards of care are upon us.
Think for a moment — what if crisis standards of care became a reality in Cochise County? Where would you go for treatment if our hospitals had no room?
As the saying goes, we have met the enemy, and it is us.
We need to use some common sense: Roll up your sleeve and get a shot. If not for yourself, then how about for others?
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for more than 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.