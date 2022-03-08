Last month's Herald/Review editorial and opinion piece on education spending contained inaccuracies, half-truths and left out key details on K-12 education in Arizona.
My vote on the override of Arizona's constitutional expenditure limit was done to send a message to our school districts: Parents want to know how schools will recover the learning loss from the pandemic, how we're going to redirect money back to the classroom and how we're going to solve the expenditure limit issue long term. The override vote at the Legislature came with zero reforms and so I had to vote no.
First, you implied the only reason the constitutional cap was exceeded was because of enrollment decline. A 5.5% enrollment decline does not create a $1.1 billion problem. The truth is it was because sales tax Classroom Site Fund dollars are no longer considered exempt, and the Legislature has added hundreds of millions in new funding.
Spending in our public schools this year was never truly in threat. Note you did not cite their figures because they are untrue. Per our nonpartisan budget office, school revenues this year are up to $14,326 per pupil counting all sources. The baseline formula alone provides $7,283. Federal COVID monies amount to more than $4.3 billion statewide per our Department of Education. No school was in threat of closing given this deluge of new money. The public and I would like to know how they plan to spend it because thus far, state auditors tell us they have only used 24.8% of it.
Your newspaper also bad-mouthed our schools. While there is room for improvement, our test scores and benchmarks are not "one of the lowest in the nation" (again with no citation). Arizona ranks No. 1 in the nation for learning rates for both low-income and non-poor students per the Stanford Opportunity Project. Our standardized test scores are near the national average. Shame on you for pushing decades old tropes meant to shame our teachers.
Empowering parents remains one of my top priorities. I am proud that school choice is now firmly implanted in our culture. The Center for Education Reform ranks Arizona No. 2 in the Parent Power Index and No. 2 for Charter School Laws. Carefully choosing the school for your child is no longer an insider's game; parents exercising this freedom encourages all schools to be better.
Despite the accusation to the contrary, my colleagues and I fight every day to improve our K-12 system. We're funding success now more than ever, providing $68 million in bonus money to schools that score at the top of our statewide test, with higher amounts for high-performing low-income schools. We fund a bonus for schools when students get college credit for passing AP (advanced placement) and IB (international baccalaureate) tests. We also incentivize schools to get their students industry-recognized credentials in career and technical programs with $1,000 per student bonuses for completers.
Finally, we're supporting teachers. The Legislature has funded $650 million annually for a 20% teacher pay raise. We're proud our average teacher pay is up to $56,350 (statewide average) but disappointed to see that while administration spending went up 23% since 2017, less than half of districts properly directed the funding to achieve the 20% raise. Teachers were shorted due to local decisions.
This paper wants unbiased assessments of our schools and so do I. It should invest time reviewing state audits of our school districts, which uncover inefficiencies such as underutilized buildings, high levels of non-instructional staff, paying employees for hours not worked and inadequate oversight over key processes. These audits help our schools improve.
Our $16 billion K-12 education system in Arizona is the largest part of the state budget; it's one of our top priorities. I remain committed to empowering parents, supporting teachers, and funding excellence.
Gail Griffin has represented Arizona Legislative District 14 since 2019. She previously served in the Arizona Senate.