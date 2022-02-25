Arizona’s Constitution delineates our right to assemble peaceably under Art. II § 5. Likewise, the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment of the Bill of Rights includes this right, which shall not be abridged.
It sometimes is abridged, though, like outside Tuesday’s Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting. I had joined a large group of people peaceably assembling to protest Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd’s rejection of $1.9 million. That money would have gone a long way to helping our county’s poorest citizens, health care and economy, and many people came with signs to express their frustration.
As the board’s meeting started inside, two sheriff’s deputies remained near our group outside, ostensibly to keep the peace. Unfortunately, though, they turned a blind eye when a woman who was not a part of our assembly marched into the middle of it uninvited to berate us all at close range with a megaphone – and did this for about 15-plus minutes.
I walked over to the deputies to politely request that they do something, but they turned their backs to me and walked away.
I called the sheriff's and county attorney’s office later. The sergeant who returned my call kindly apologized that his deputies turned their backs when I requested help. He said this should not have happened, but he then went on to say that they should “do nothing” whenever so-called “speech” is involved, including in this particular instance. He implied that he saw no harm here, either, despite my concern about harm to hearing that I described. He also informed me that County Attorney Brian McIntyre shares this policy and assessment, and that he had conversed with him about it that very morning. He then asked me if I wished to make a report.
In law enforcement’s defense, some laws surrounding “speech” can be complicated, and spotting a not readily-apparent injury like hearing loss can be difficult, but actual injury was not the issue here. Reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury was the issue, as the law of assault in Arizona could not be clearer. ARS § 13-1203(A)(2) includes within assault’s definition “[i]ntentionally placing another person in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury.”
Megaphones come with warning labels about how they can injure. The one used in this case by the woman this paper identified as Christine Zoumis of Sierra Vista expressly includes this warning. Safety information provided online about this product confirms this. It provides that it should never be used at close range of other people, regardless of whether the use happens indoors or outdoors. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/hearing_loss/what_noises_cause_hearing_loss.html) explains that even “average” shouting or barking in the ear is 110 decibels, making hearing loss possible in less than two minutes.
That CDC average does not take into account a megaphone or that Ms. Zoumis’ uninvited tirade using one lasted at least 15 minutes. What is apparent is that she was not peaceably assembling. She was harmfully interfering with those of us who were — and law enforcement let her. Hers was not lawful “free speech.” It was akin to yelling “fire” in a movie theater, also prohibited.
Do we know that her weaponizing her megaphone to assault us was intentional? Sure. She ignored my repeated warnings about the damage to our hearing along with repeated pleas from myself and others that she immediately stop.
Some people left after about two minutes. They couldn’t stand it any longer. Others stood their ground, like a woman featured on the front page of Wednesday’s paper. She evidently decided to put her sign up between the megaphone and herself. When left with no other recourse apart from leaving this group of demonstrators entirely to protect my own ears, I suggested that the assailant herself hear how loud and harmful her megaphone was as I attempted to swivel its blasting end toward her own ears and away from mine and other people’s.
To no avail. She continued blasting us.
To journalists and law enforcement alike, she would also later falsely claim that people in my group had assaulted her; had “spit on her” and had tried to “grab” her megaphone away from her. Though the content of her “speech,” including numerous false claims like these, is not the point of this letter, liars should be called out for it, and none of that happened.
She and others are welcome to say what they legally have a right to say. But stalking, harassing and assaulting others with close-range amplification is another matter. If a regular Jane or Joe on the street were subjected to it, and repeatedly complained about it to the perpetrator and to law enforcement standing by, I believe that law enforcement would have done their duty.
So why were we treated differently as a group exercising our Constitutional right to peaceably assemble? Do Brian McIntyre and the sheriff think less of victims who are peaceful protesters? Do they not appreciate that peaceful protesters are people, too?
They were elected to uphold the law, not employ anti-enforcement policies that sacrifice certain groups of people exercising Constitutional rights. We, too, pay our taxes (their salaries) and deserve equal protection under the law.
Please join me by politely insisting that they immediately revisit and fix this unfair policy. Let’s protect our right to peaceably assemble. We cannot let the bullies win.
Anne Carl was a candidate for Cochise County Superior Court in 2020.