Winter is here, and with it, so is Fort Huachuca’s annual Holiday Block Leave event. This takes place on Army installations across our nation, and Fort Huachuca is no different. Holiday Block Leave takes extensive preparation and requires multiple organizations on the installation to work together. Our procedures ensure we safely deliver our most precious asset and my #1 priority — people — to their holiday destination.

This huge undertaking brings many challenges like ensuring mitigations are in place to reduce the exposure and spread of COVID-19. As I’m sure those who live in Cochise County know, our battle with COVID-19 is still ongoing. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, COVID-19 cases sharply increased across the state of Arizona and the county we live in. After discussing the matter with our medical and legal teams, and many leaders on Fort Huachuca, I elevated mitigation measures that will continue on the installation until further notice.

Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale is the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general

Tags