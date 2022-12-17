Winter is here, and with it, so is Fort Huachuca’s annual Holiday Block Leave event. This takes place on Army installations across our nation, and Fort Huachuca is no different. Holiday Block Leave takes extensive preparation and requires multiple organizations on the installation to work together. Our procedures ensure we safely deliver our most precious asset and my #1 priority — people — to their holiday destination.
This huge undertaking brings many challenges like ensuring mitigations are in place to reduce the exposure and spread of COVID-19. As I’m sure those who live in Cochise County know, our battle with COVID-19 is still ongoing. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, COVID-19 cases sharply increased across the state of Arizona and the county we live in. After discussing the matter with our medical and legal teams, and many leaders on Fort Huachuca, I elevated mitigation measures that will continue on the installation until further notice.
We must also continue to emphasize the Army’s discipline and values that have been instilled in our trainees while they are on leave. I want our Soldiers to conduct themselves with professionalism while away from the installation, and to take precautions to keep themselves and others safe while visiting family and friends.
Staying safe includes being resilient. Holidays involve stressors, and one of those stressors is traveling. We have Soldiers and trainees traveling to Guam, Canada, Korea, the United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Brazil and nearly all 50 states.
Fort Huachuca’s Holiday Block Leave operations kickoff Dec. 18, and more than 1,500 students and trainees from our installation will travel from Fort Huachuca to Tucson International Airport. Some will be picked up by family members from post or use bus and train services to travel home. We also have more than 400 trainees traveling home for the holidays from the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion located at Goodfellow Air Force Base.
For the 130 Soldiers from Fort Huachuca and 30 Soldiers at Goodfellow who have opted to stay-behind, we have several activities scheduled for them like hiking, paintball, horseback riding, a Christmas Potluck, Top Golf, and game tournaments.
During the Holiday Block Leave timeframe our students, trainees, and cadre have the opportunity and should take the opportunity to recharge. The holiday season is a time to create wonderful memories with family and friends.
However, I expect every leader across the installation to stay engaged and maintain communication with their Soldiers throughout the holidays. We need to come back after Holiday Block Leave and get back to doing what we do best, training military intelligence Soldiers that are going to win the nation’s wars and build the future of tomorrow.
Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale is the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general