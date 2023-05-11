The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence will hold its Resiliency Day activities on May 19, ahead of the Fort Huachuca Military Ball that will be held on May 20 in Tucson.

Resiliency Day activities are held during May because the U.S. Army recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month during this month. But mental health should not just be recognized during May, it should be a part of our everyday conversations so that we can recognize when our family, friends and colleagues may be struggling. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health.

