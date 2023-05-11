The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence will hold its Resiliency Day activities on May 19, ahead of the Fort Huachuca Military Ball that will be held on May 20 in Tucson.
Resiliency Day activities are held during May because the U.S. Army recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month during this month. But mental health should not just be recognized during May, it should be a part of our everyday conversations so that we can recognize when our family, friends and colleagues may be struggling. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health.
To help with our Resiliency Day activities, we have invited J.P. Lane to Fort Huachuca, and we also invited him to attend the ball. Lane is a former combat engineer-turned motivational speaker who survived three improvised explosive devices during a 2010-11 deployment to Afghanistan.
The third blast, a 200-pound IED, claimed both his legs. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the oldest military decoration bestowed on those who are wounded or killed while fighting in our nation’s wars.
During his visit to Fort Huachuca, Lane will participate in physical training with soldiers from the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade and then hold two Leader Professional Development sessions with students and cadre from units across the installation.
Lane is an inspiration. He endured 26 injuries that resulted in 28 surgeries and six weeks in a coma. He was told he would never walk on prosthetics. He almost ended his life 12 times. However, he was the first double amputee to recover in only six months and use prosthetics, and he shares his story with the hope of inspiring others.
Not everyone who is struggling with mental health problems is suicidal, but it’s critical we do everything we can to reduce the fear, worry, blame and embarrassment that individuals experience so that we increase the likelihood they will seek the support and treatment they deserve.
Protecting, optimizing and defending our mental health is vital to our well-being and the readiness of our military force.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with mental health issues, contact Fort Huachuca’s Behavioral Health Services and the Family Advocacy Program at 520-533-5161/2437 or the 24/7 hotline at 520-508-2772.
Additional resources:
National Suicide Hotline number, 800-273-TALK (8255).