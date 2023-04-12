April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year’s theme is “Intervene, we are a team: There is an US in Trust, can they trust in you?”
At Fort Huachuca we reinforce the role and responsibility of every member of our team to prevent sexual harassment and sexual assault. When it comes to these harmful behaviors, all members of our team should look out for each other’s safety and well-being.
The installation kicked off SAAPM with an art contest March 31 and continued with a fun run and cornhole tournament on April 1. Throughout the month of April, Fort Huachuca will continue to have events to promote the importance of this month such as a social media day of action, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program Office open house, an installation led SAAPM table top exercise and much more.
Army leadership is committed to eliminating sexual harassment, sexual assault, and associated retaliation, and we are making the most significant structural changes in our approach to preventing and responding to sexual harassment and sexual assault since the SHARP program was implemented in 2006.
We are focusing on healthy climates and creating a culture focused on prevention that stops sexual harassment and sexual assault before it occurs. To do this, we are striving to understand and target the underlying Army cultural issues that have contributed to the high rates of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
However, it is everyone’s duty and responsibility to build, encourage and sustain trusting relationships that promote a culture where our guidance as leaders is sought out. We must work in unison to build comradery and trust within our ranks.
We must always strongly encourage reporting, and thoroughly investigate unrestricted reports of sexual assault and complaints of sexual harassment and ensure that offenders are held appropriately accountable for their actions.
If you, or someone you know, has been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted, contact your Sexual Assault Response Coordinator or Victim Advocate. The SARC for Fort Huachuca can be reached at 520-732-3736, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.