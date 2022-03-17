Unlike most other disease, lymphedema is pretty obvious as it's usually highly visible. Those who have it are the one wearing compression garments under our clothes to help lymph fluids move through our bodies. The liquid will then be dispelled as waste products in our urine since our lymph nodes are damaged and can’t help push lymph fluid through on their own.
People look at us and sometimes say we are "fat" or deformed, when lymphedema is simply caused by our bodies that have damage that prevent the fluids from draining properly. Unfortunately, taking diuretics does not work; they do remove liquid from our systems, but turn lymph fluid into concentrate which can then cause more damage to our bodies if it's not pushed out.
Most physicians don’t understand the disease beyond the two to four pages of information in texts they read while in med school. They call us “fat” and tell us to lose weight because they don't know enough about lymphedema to diagnose and treat it. Unfortunately, our compressive garments often greatly restrict our movements and increase the challenges we face in becoming active.
It’s "bon voyage" to travel. For those of us who have the upper stages of the disease, this can mean no flying, cruises and only short car trips. We need to stay close to our therapists, and bathrooms need to be very convenient for the many sudden emergencies.
Say "goodbye" to fashion. No more pretty and fun footwear. If we have lymphedema in our feet and ankles, we're condemned to wear ugly shoes, slippers or just diabetic socks over our compressive wraps. Diabetic socks are expensive as they wear out very quickly; for what I paid for socks and wrapping gauze in 2021, I could have purchased three pairs of very high-end designer shoes.
Those of us who have lymphedema in our legs are destined to wear only long pants. "Goodbye" capris, shorts, skirts or dresses. Forget the beach and public swimming pools. We keep those compression garments covered to blend in more easily in public. No short sleeves or sleeveless tops if lymphedema affects our arms. We can also get lymphedema in our torso and breast areas, neck and face.
Sixteen to 18 hours per day are spent wearing compression garments, including during 100-plus degree weather. On affected feet, each toe but our smallest toe must be individually wrapped for light compression.
Prepare for intense bouts of itching due to lymphatic fluid buildup in your arms legs or torso — but be careful because if you itch too much and open your skin, you run the risk of a lymphatic fluid leak. These leaks can take months to heal, and leaking is continuous until it does. Don’t think the itching stops at bedtime. Sometimes it becomes so annoying or painful you will wake up screaming.
Then, there's the increasing risk of developing cellulitis, which usually requires hospitalization to get it under control. Later, as the disease progresses, mobility becomes increasingly difficult.
You become increasingly dependent on others as you attempt to live a somewhat normal life. I'm very fortunate to have a husband who went with me to therapy sessions and got trained on the correct way to perform lymphatic massages and wrapping. Ideally, this needs to be done every day. Many marriages end up in divorce when spouses find the multi-hour daily commitment too inconvenient. Unfortunately for women, we are 10 times more likely to get the disease than men, but they can get it, too.
We are ridiculed and judged by others who have no idea what it is like to live with a disease that causes extreme fluid build-up and the “stacking” up of these fluid-filled cells.
Welcome to the life of a lymphedema patient. This is my world, which includes many thousands of other people of all ages, including children. Thanks for taking the time to read this to gain more knowledge and a better understanding of this disease.