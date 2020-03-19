These are unusual and trying times. COVID-19 is impacting every aspect of our lives and we are all navigating uncharted territory.
As both the public health and emergency management entity for this region, Cochise County is working diligently to monitor and respond to this national crisis on a local level. While many of our over-the-counter services are now closed to public access in recognition of Center for Disease Control guidelines, our employees will continue to work full-time at County offices, or alternative locations as required, to meet public health and safety priorities.
Residents can continue to access services via telephone or internet, which includes attending public meetings remotely. Check our website www.cochise.az.gov to find out more about which meetings have been postponed, and which ones you can access.
Our Health Department and Emergency Services Office is in constant contact with our healthcare providers and community partners to provide guidance and help with resource needs. They are also in regular communication with state agencies and officials to stay updated on current policies.
We want to ensure the public remains informed throughout this health emergency and we strongly encourage citizens to follow our Facebook page, to visit our website, and to read this newspaper, to receive official information from trusted sources. We are adhering to Arizona Department of Health Services and CDC guidelines across all public messaging channels. But from day one of this crisis, the recommended actions have remained the same – to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, practice social distancing, and stay home if you feel ill or if your family members are sick.
We know many of you have questions and concerns with regards to testing. As per ADHS and CDC guidelines, only people who meet the criteria will be tested. You can find more information on these guidelines at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-criteria.html
Cochise County Health & Social Services does not conduct any testing. Tests are carried out by healthcare providers and sent to either the state laboratory or private labs for analysis, if they meet the criteria. As of March 19, 12 people in Cochise County who met the criteria had been tested through the state lab and all were negative. We have six tests pending.
It should be noted that private laboratories are not required to report the number of tests conducted to the Health Department. We are starting to see more private laboratories come online with testing capabilities, and we will see more tests conducted as a result. As more tests are carried out, we can expect to see our first cases, but we currently have no confirmed cases in Cochise County.
We strongly urge people not to present themselves to local healthcare providers and emergency rooms for testing. Doing this will very quickly overwhelm our healthcare system, which can have a significant impact on the care that hospitals can provide to those who genuinely need it, especially in a rural county like ours.
If you feel sick with flu-like symptoms, the best thing you can do is to stay at home and manage your own care. If your symptoms worsen to the point where you feel you cannot manage them at home, immediately call your medical provider. The CDC has some great information on this at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
We have set up a website dedicated to COVID-19 which you can access at https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/ We are working to provide more local information on this site, so please keep checking it for the latest updates. There is also a helpline you can call, manned by state staff, at (844) 542-8201. We encourage you to call this number, rather than our local health department, so we can focus our efforts on responding quickly and effectively to this emergency.
And if you’re interested in helping with the response to COVID-19, you can visit the Arizona Department of Health Services website where you can fill out a form and let them know how you would like to get involved at https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-get-involved
Once again, we would like to remind citizens to heed the advice of public health officials, to remain calm, and to keep an eye on our elderly and at-risk community members.
Submitted by Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie