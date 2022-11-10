goldberg

I’ll admit it: I let the right, and political analysts who were listening to the right, psych me out.

There was never much hard evidence that a red wave was coming. Since the imperious Supreme Court scrapped Roe v. Wade, Democrats have over-performed in special elections, and the pro-choice side won an overwhelming victory in a Kansas referendum on abortion. Polls showed an extremely close race in several competitive states and districts, and some of them had Democrats ahead, but ostensibly savvy observers put the narrative before the numbers. A recent Politico-Morning Consult poll showed 48% of respondents intended to vote for Democrats for Congress and only 43% for Republicans. Politico dismissed its own survey as an outlier and headlined the story about it, “Voters appear ready to blame Democrats for economy, inflation.”

Michelle Goldberg became an Op-Ed columnist for The New York Times in 2017 and was part of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for public service for reporting on workplace sexual harassment issues.

