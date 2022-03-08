Last month we celebrated the 113-year anniversary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People — the NAACP.
The Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the NAACP has shared a portion of that history and continues to work with our state and national associations to secure the equality of rights, eliminate racial discrimination and assure the health and well-being of all people.
Most importantly, the mission of our branch is shared by many individuals and organizations in our community. We work closely with local law enforcement agencies, city governments, churches and nonprofit groups to serve the interests of our youth, help those in need and address issues of mutual concern.
Our membership enjoys true diversity with vital contributions of talent and ideas from a wide range of local citizens. Being a member of the NAACP isn’t limited to people of color. Its founders featured a broad mix of men and women from a variety of races, cultures and social backgrounds. All shared a common passion for equality and a vision for a future embracing diversity.
That mission continues today and we’re proud to say that the Greater Huachuca Area Branch enjoys genuine enthusiasm among its members and widespread acceptance in the community. Our forums featuring politicians and local leaders are well-attended, our fundraising efforts have been successful and our collective opinion is sought when there are issues of local concern.
We are contributing to the betterment of the community by integrating our organization with the shared goal of improving the lives of everyone we touch. Our efforts to build a sense of responsibility and develop leadership skills among our youth focus on participating in community events, including roadside trash pick-ups, helping the elderly and the less fortunate and staging volunteer fundraising events that build fellowship.
Like other civic organizations within the Greater Huachuca Area, the NAACP seeks to represent the very best attributes of our community. We build awareness, we offer an open and honest avenue for communication with local leaders, and we contribute to making things better where we work, live and play.
Learn more about the Greater Huachuca Area NAACP on our website at: www.naacpghb.org, or contact me directly for more information.
Clea McCaa is president of the local NAACP and can be reached at clea.mccaa@3dmc2.com. Clea is the pastor at Sierra Vista First Church of God in Christ (svcogic) and president of The Sierra Vista Dream Center.