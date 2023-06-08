In all my decades of reporting, one of my most searing experiences came in 1989 in Beijing when I watched the Chinese People’s Liberation Army unleash weapons of war on throngs of unarmed pro-democracy protesters.

So I was appalled on the 34th anniversary of that citywide massacre a few days ago when apologists for the Chinese government insisted it had never happened. Even worse, I discovered that one of the eyewitnesses they cited to buttress their denial was me.