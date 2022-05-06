Becoming a mother has been the greatest gift I have ever received, and it didn’t come easy. It took many years until I finally became a mother for the first time at the age of 40 and again at 42.
You would think that by that time I was ready for everything that motherhood entailed, but I wasn’t. I now have that forever worry about my kids' mindset. Some days it overwhelms me and I just want to keep them away from everything in the world, keep them safe, and other days I want them to experience all things that come at them.
From the disappointment of not being exceptional at a sport or skill right away to the excitement of completing their first skateboard trick or hitting their first home run (with errors), I want them to experience it.
I’m OK with things not coming naturally to my kids. I want them to understand the value of the hard work and dedication it takes to be good at something. I’ve witnessed their frustration countless times when things didn’t go their way and I continue to reinforce that it takes hard work, practice and determination to succeed. Not just in physical activities, but schoolwork as well.
Do I push my kids to do well and do the right thing? Yes I do. I have reasonable expectations, but nothing earth-shattering. Do your best in school, be kind to others, walk away from bullies and don’t engage (not as easy as you’d think), clean up after yourself (still working on that one) and above all, love each other.
I believe my mother is a saint. I’m sure many of you feel the same way about your own mother. My mom has been through a lot, raising five kids in a not-so-perfect marriage that ended in divorce due to bad habits and, unfortunately, adultery after 35 years together.
These days most people wouldn’t stick around that long. She’s a saint and my father was and always will be the love of her life.
Her sainthood to me reflects in her strength during difficult times. My siblings and I definitely do not fall into the saint category (maybe one brother does), and she can testify to that.
At one time or another every single one of us made poor decisions and ended back home as adults living with my mom. She didn’t judge us and didn’t tell us how to live our lives. She willingly let us make our own mistakes. For that, I am most thankful. She let me learn from my mistakes.
The willpower she must have had to keep her true feelings to herself is astounding to me. I only hope I can do the same for my children when they are adults; as of right now, I do not have her strength. I want to guide and influence every choice, but I know I need to give them the same freedom I was afforded.
What my mom did not have for me were any expectations. Good grades, going to college, raising a family or having a career or a combination of both were never discussed.
Only after I made a bad decision or recovered from what would be considered a mistake would she share her opinion. She especially didn’t hold back when it came to the men I dated before marrying my husband.
“I never liked him, he was such a coward or I have no idea what you saw in that guy.” I still hear her saying those words today and finally understand what she felt in her gut. Now the good guys I dated … she was right about them, too. I let many good ones get away.
That’s what I call the special “mom intuition.” I believe most moms have incredible instincts and their own one-of-kind gut feeling when it comes to their children.
Does this connection come because we gave birth to them? I don’t think so. Moms are natural caretakers whether they foster, adopt or give birth to their children. Their devotion leads them to understanding every emotion, facial expression and crabby teen/tween mood.
I don’t know if moms have a special gene for caregiving, but I’m in the understanding-every-tween-mood phase myself and honestly hope I have the strength to prevail.
My mom prevailed. She’s a saint.
As we celebrate this Mother’s Day, I hope all moms in every shape and form can enjoy the one date set aside to say thank you for all you do every single day of the year. Cheers to your multitasking, schedule managing, financial contributing, best hug giving, snack bag making, always supporting and positive influencing ways.
Enjoy the ultimate gift of motherhood. To me, being a mother is nothing like I expected, but it is the best thing that has ever happened to me, even on days that I feel like I am fumbling my way through parenting.
This is why I feel my mom is a saint and I am lucky to be her daughter.
Jennifer Sorenson is the publisher of the Herald/Review