Our holiday traditions wouldn’t be the same without farmers and ranchers

We all know the “reason for the season,” but how did the celebration of the birth of Christ become, through the centuries, a secularized celebration of love, family, friendship, food and gift giving? It has always been about gift-giving since God gave his son, Jesus, to us as a gift.
Let’s take a trip through history during the 1800s. Before we do, I want you to think about something. Imagine that on Dec, 25, the hanging of twinkling Christmas lights over your front porch and in your yard were banned. You were forbidden to sing Christmas carols or take your children to visit Santa at the local store or mall. Churches were closed on Christmas Day. Everything about Christmas, as we know of it, was now forbidden. How would you feel?
Actually, this wouldn’t be a new concept. It seems there are forces that want to eradicate many holidays as we know them. Take for instance, the 17th-century reveler in England or the American colonies. The ruling Puritans took upon themselves the pains to suppress the excesses spawned by the Christmas season’s impious expresses.
During the first few years of the colonies in America, it was illegal to celebrate Christmas either religiously or secularly in Massachusetts between 1659 and 1681. If you did and were caught, the fine was five shillings. Trying to convert that into today’s money is a complex process as everything is relative to a time in place. The value of the money might be measured against earnings; or against the cost of food, or value of land or rental value of property, etc. These values change with time and technological improvements. What was considered a luxury at one time may become a cheap commodity at another time. Looking at it from a wage standpoint, five shillings was about 60 pence. A carpenter in Massachusetts earned about 14 pence a day plus board, so you can see that a five-shilling fine was almost a week’s pay. A heavy toll on a person’s monthly earnings. All things being the same in monetary value, it was probably equivalent to around $50 in today’s currency.
Keep in mind that through the years, the look and feel of the Christmas celebration was not as it is today. We have to look at the way it was in the 1600s to understand a little of why the Puritans clamped down on Christmas. In those days, the yuletide included behavior that even we might find offensive or at a minimum shocking. Activities of the time included such things as rowdy public displays of excessive eating and drinking, mockery of the established authority, aggressive begging, sometimes even involving threats of bodily harm if not freely given. The invasion of homes of the wealthy increased dramatically during this time of celebration.
Part of the reason for the gluttony was that it was the time shortly after the harvest when food was still fresh and plentiful, and alcohol was readily available for consumption. This environment left itself open for the emboldened displays of public mischief. As for the religious side, the Puritans looked down on Christmas as an invention of the Roman church, which had roots in the pagan Roman winter festival of Saturnalia, as well as the Norse festival of Yule. They also believed the celebration of Christmas was not scripturally sound, as nowhere in the Bible is there a mention of celebrating the nativity. The pagan-like way in which Christmas was celebrated troubled the Puritans even more than the underlying theology.
“Men dishonor Christ more in the 12 days of Christmas than in all the 12 months besides,” wrote 16th-century clergyman Hugh Latimer. Christmas in the 1600s was hardly a silent night, let alone a holy one. Christmas celebration was likened more to a rowdy spring break than a sacred occasion, where Christmas revelers used the holiday as an excuse to feast, drink, gamble on dice and card games and engage in licentious behavior.
The ban on public Christmas celebrations was unique to Massachusetts, and hostility toward the public celebration of Christmas, remained in Massachusetts for years to come. It was not until well into the middle of the 1800s that businesses and schools in Massachusetts remained open on Dec. 25 while many churches stayed closed. It was not until 1856 that Christmas, along with some other holidays like Washington’s birthday and the fourth of July, finally become public holidays in Massachusetts.
Today it seems there are still those among us that wish to separate the religious from the secular by changing the terms of the Christmas season to “Xmas” or “Happy Holidays.” What truth is there in this attempt? These people often use the fact that the Bible does not give a birthdate for Christ and the church did not even recognize Dec, 25 until into the fourth century. Some historians believe the day was selected to coincide with pagan winter solstice celebrations that were held in many locations throughout Europe.
This timing coincided with the slaughter of large numbers of cattle so that money could be saved by not feeding the cattle during the subsequent months. This resulted in leaving plentiful meat for feasting and the wine and beer that had been started during the preceding spring and summer and was now fermented. The combination brought about raucous and drunken partying comparable to maybe Mardi Gras in stature. Many people frowned on celebrating Christmas and as we see, the Puritans in Massachusetts wound up banning it for many years. Luckily, Christmas did not disappear, but only became inconsequential for a time, even to the newly formed Congress in America working on Christmas Day for its first session in 1789.
So how did we go from a religious holiday to a secular one? We can thank the Germans for the custom of Christmas trees and the giving of gifts. It emerged from Pagan traditions as a holiday ritual in 1790 in Northern German homes by putting up a Christmas tree decorated with wax candles, symbolizing the bonfires of the winter solstice and ornaments and exchanging gifts. This new holiday practice was completely outside and independent of Christian religious practices and was part of the creation of a bourgeois culture of celebration and the invention of a national (German) identity. The idea of Christmas trees and gift giving on the 24th of December did not spread to other European Christian cultures until the end of the 18th century and did not come to North America until the 1830s.
For most of the 19th century, the celebration of Christmas with Christmas trees and gift-giving was held skeptically in America until in January 1863 when Harper’s Weekly published a picture of Santa Claus visiting the Union Army in 1862 on the front page. The image was created by a German-American cartoonist by the name of Thomas Nast. Nast refined his image of Santa into the jolly old man with a big belly and long white beard as we know it today. He also introduced the idea that Santa Claus traveled by a sled drawn by reindeer. The holiday finally became official when Congress on June 18, 1870, declared Christmas a federal holiday and the White House erected its first Christmas tree. President Benjamin Harrison began the tradition of setting up a Christmas tree at the White House in 1889.
The Christmas season is a magical time of year for most people. Families gather together to celebrate special holiday traditions, but without agriculture, many holiday traditions would not be possible including travel, food, candy, unwrapping presents and much more.
In 2018, it was estimated that more than 112.5 million travelers headed to visit family and friends. Farmers played a large role in this travel, because about 40% of corn at the time was used to make ethanol for fuel consumed to make the trips. Another crop, mint, plays a special part in our Christmas traditions. Mint is used to give flavor to candy canes and other mint flavored treats. Americans will probably consume around 1.76 billion candy canes during Christmas.
Christmas dinner, like Thanksgiving, is one of the most common and beloved traditions that families and friends celebrate together. Livestock farmers provide the meat in our Christmas meals, particularly pork farmers, as an average of 318 million pounds of ham is consumed at Christmas time. Additionally, poultry farmers contribute 22 million turkeys to Christmas dinners.
Let’s not forget milk and cookies for Santa from the approximately 137 million gallons of milk that will be set out for him to drink. Don’t forget the sheep farmers that produce the wool used to make ugly sweaters, stockings and tree skirts along with cotton to make wool hats, scarves and mittens to keep us warm. And of course, what would Christmas be without the tree. Tree farmers provide not only 25 to 30 million live Christmas trees per year, they also provide trees for making wrapping paper, and Americans will spend around $7 million on gift wrap.
In so many ways, Christmas begins on the farm. When you stop to think on it, a good many of our holiday traditions wouldn’t be the same, or even possible, without the year-round hard work of farmers and ranchers.
I pray you will each be surrounded with the love of your families and communities. Take time to remember where the traditions of Christmas came from and the farmer that brought most of it to you.
Until next week take care and I’ll talk to you again.
