Some walked away from Tuesday’s Spotlight Breakfast, held at Cochise College and hosted by the city of Sierra Vista, wondering whether their mother’s adage might be true.
“If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”
The avalanche of good news presented by city officials was a bit overwhelming. Sierra Vista has embarked on a $26 million future that will save money, address environmental concerns, and won’t cost a dime more in taxes.
The only bad news?
Unemployment is so low there is a critical labor shortage, and we need more builders to invest in housing construction — both of which are “problems” with positive connotations. If you look at the glass as half-full you will see lots of employment opportunity and a flourishing community that is busting at the seams with population growth.
All that was missing from Tuesday’s breakfast was stronger coffee to counter the taste of the sugar-coating.
Sports tourism is the winning strategy that has put Sierra Vista in this position. The economic impact of multi-million dollar investments in soccer fields, lighting, additional park space and other accoutrements that now adorn the community have generated a financial return that far exceeds what has been spent.
We’re not sure who is calculating the “economic impact” figures, but we trust that our astute city officials are confident in those numbers. Therefore, we should be.
To hear it on Tuesday morning, the West End renovation has been a resounding success, again accomplished without any local tax dollars being spent. Federal and state funding paid all but a trivial share of the project and Sierra Vista now has a glistening two-lane thoroughfare that features plenty of space for pedestrians and bicyclists along with enhancing landscape features.
The project might also be considered a metaphor for city leadership. Yes, there was an obvious need for substantial investment in the public infrastructure on the West End. Yes, Mayor Mueller brilliantly argued that investment in the city’s oldest district will improve property values across Sierra Vista. Yes, city taxpayers were spared most of the expense of accomplishing this impressive and beautifying project.
Where’s the fly in this ointment?
The West End is still devoid of two vital components: People and prospering businesses. The last West End gathering attracted just three vendors and very few people. With no disrespect to the businesses that are making the West End work, the renovation of the district won’t be considered a true success until more people and more businesses are commonplace.
And that takes time.
Time is perhaps the single factor that truly favors city officials and their ambitious plans for this community. If residents can stay patient, relish the small and consistent victories that are being accomplished and endure the time it takes to turn these dreams into reality, then the outcome promises to turn Sierra Vista into Ronald Reagan’s vision of “ … the shinning city on a hill.”
If things like street improvements, traffic enforcement, garbage pickup and nuisance complaints become the issues of concern for constituents, then all the good news and sugar-coating about sports tourism, Cove improvements and park expansions won’t satisfy the public’s hunger for services they demand in return for their tax dollar.
Without any doubt, the tax-paying public is a fickle group. What makes us happy today is the same recipe for a public policy disaster tomorrow.
We sincerely congratulate city officials for the impressive record of success they have already accomplished and the promising future they unveiled on Tuesday morning.
Let’s all hope mother’s adage proves to be wrong in this case.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com