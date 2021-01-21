A bit of rain, somewhat mild winter temperatures and the promise of more sunshine reminds us of spring weather, which in turn reminds us of a favorite on this side of the keyboard: Roses.
While friends and relatives east of the Mississippi are enduring cloudy skies, freezing temperatures and howling winds, southeast Arizona is moving quickly toward its gardening season.
Unfortunately the pandemic has pushed back the traditional date for the Tombstone Rose Festival. This year the event will be held April 10, 11 and 12 to celebrate the 134th blooming of the World’s Largest Rose Tree. The annual event is sponsored by the Tombstone Vigilettes and features a parade, live music, tours of the building where the tree grows, and the usual exciting and enjoyable “stuff” that are unique to the “Town Too Tough To Die.”
The "Lady Banksia" rose featured in the Tombstone museum was planted in 1886 and covers approximately 9,000 square feet.
The delay of the festival doesn’t mean there’s not news on roses, or that we have to wait until April to enjoy what will begin to bloom next month.
“Prepare for a bedazzling lineup of new roses for 2021,” blares the headline in the Home and Garden section of the Dec. 5, 2020 San Diego Union Tribune.
“Some of us opt to buy older tried and true roses, but many of us will want to be the first in the neighborhood to grow the beauties of 2021. They are definitely hard to resist,” writes reporter Rita Perwich.
The article goes on to name the newest varieties of Hybrid Teas, Floribundas, and Grandifloras, along with shrub roses.
If you are itching to get out and see and smell for yourself, consider a trip to Mesa and the Phoenix area this spring. The Mesa Community College Rose Garden is the largest public rose garden in the desert southwest, housing some 9,000 bushes. Or, take a trip to the Gene C. Reid Park Rose Garden in Tucson, where you can see 1,080 different color rose beds, with more than 100 species of roses.
Or, visit one of our local nurseries where there will be plenty to tempt even the stingiest of wallets as the growing season draws near!
We’re interested in your tips, garden spots and other tidbits on your preparations for the spring. Drop us a line on where to go, or what gardeners can do right now to prepare for the upcoming season.
* *
It’s also about time for community gardens to come back to life. We’re aware of plots in Bisbee and Sierra Vista, but not so familiar with locations in Benson, Willcox or other locations around the county. Let us know a little bit about your community garden, if we haven’t paid attention to your efforts.
In Sierra Vista, there are 25 plots available to rent, for six months at a time. The community garden is ideal for people who don't have the space at home or can't always be around when the garden needs water.
More information is available at svcommunitygardens.com.