Apparently Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby are not as committed to saving taxpayers money as they profess. Neither is County Recorder David Stevens.
All three pledged in their 2020 campaign that they they would put taxpayers first, cut expenditures to the bone and find new ways to save money for those who fork over the funds to run county government.
Crosby and Judd demonstrated that commitment by holding the line for the past two years on the county tax levy. That’s not a huge accomplishment, considering the annual increases in property valuation that have helped increase the revenue the property tax generates, but it was something.
Stevens demonstrated his commitment by aggressively paring the county’s voter registration and early voting list, reducing the number of ballots that were mailed and saving significant funds for the county.
All that good work, however, is being tossed out the window as Cochise County endeavors to appeal the ruling of a Pima County judge and proceed with an unnecessary extended hand count.
This fight isn’t about voter confidence, it’s about principle and ideology, two beliefs that are about to cost Cochise County — and its taxpayers — some serious money.
Understand that neither the county attorney, Brian McIntyre, nor the county’s insurance coverage will be footing the bill for the court costs or the solicitor fees as our two supervisors and recorder defied an injunction and sought an appearance before the Supreme Court — which was denied, by the way.
McIntyre’s office — an elected position like the recorder —has advised these supervisors that proceeding with the hand count, as they are driven like a mad dog to accomplish, is against state law. That’s the same reason Sheriff Mark Dannels states when he’s asked if his agency will provide security for the site where the ballot counting will take place.
“No, it violates state law.”
Yet this collective cabal of Judd, Crosby and Stevens are hell-bent on wasting tax dollars with a ridiculous hand count of selected state contests.
Why is it ridiculous?
Let’s look at the percentages from Tuesday’s election.
Republican candidates slaughtered Democrats by the same percentage in this election as they have in preceding elections. The number of ballots counted mechanically were about the same as those counted in the 2018 and 2014 midterms — meaning about the same number of people voted.
Nothing — literally nothing —is different about this outcome than previous comparable outcomes. There’s nothing suspicious and nothing that would indicate a grand conspiracy of fraudulent votes, or mechanical failure, or computer hacks or Chinese and Russian efforts to undermine who voted in Cochise County.
Judd and Crosby have offered nothing of substance contesting the existing process, and together with Stevens, have only spread a gospel of fear that our election system is somehow untrustworthy.
It’s like mistaking Santa Claus for a house burglar.
Meanwhile, our local collection of “election deniers” continue to rack up expenses with private attorneys and court costs — none of which will provide a result that varies in any way from what our machine count has already provided.
Voter confidence? Hogwash. This costly fight is about nothing more than continuing to raise the specter that our election system is somehow flawed, and we should all vote for Donald Trump and his syncopates in the 2024 election.