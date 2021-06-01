The players have changed, but the fight remains the same.
Last week the U.S. Air Force announced its intention to retire most of the A-10 “Warthog” ground-attack jets stationed at Davis-Monthan in Tucson as part of the $715 billion defense budget proposed by the Biden Administration.
This is a familiar challenge for Arizona congressional lawmakers who have defended the need to maintain the aircraft and its squadrons since 2014 when the Air Force first proposed eliminating the fighter jet and the 10,000 pilots and support personnel in favor of the newer F-35.
For Tucson and all of southeast Arizona, it’s a billion-dollar fight.
Spending by the defense department, contractors, military and civilian personnel annually tops the billion-dollar mark and its loss would have a serious negative economic impact on the entire region. As proposed, the Air Force plan calls for the retirement of 45 A-10s next year and another 21 over time, cutting the number of “Warthogs” from 284 to 218.
Air Force officials argue the aging A-10 isn’t worth the continuing investment. About 100 of the existing fleet require wing replacements and the aircraft is not as versatile as the F-35, which boasts an ability to see and destroy enemy ground targets with precision from much higher altitudes and much farther ranges than the “Warthog.”
Arizona lawmakers, past and present, have argued that the slower speed and low-flying capability of the A-10 are precisely why the aircraft is more effective on the battlefield. The most qualified to make this argument was former congresswoman and Senator, Martha McSally, who piloted the fighter into combat and headed a squadron during her military service. U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, a former Marine, also witnessed the effectiveness of the A-10 in combat, stating that soldiers on the ground overwhelmingly prefer the ability of the “Warthog” to provide close air support with rapid-fire cannons capable of destroying enemy armored vehicles.
What Arizona’s congressional delegation doesn’t mention — at least not very often — is the economic impact of drastically reducing the A-10 mission at Davis-Monthan. Instead of addressing the obvious economic motivation for maintaining the fleet of jet fighters and support personnel in Tucson, our elected federal officeholders believe it’s better to tell the Air Force how to manage its operations.
We’re not so sure.
Unquestionably, the military experience of Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Gallego, the late Sen. John McCain and former Sen. McSally have provided key insights on the value of the A-10 during combat. What can’t be overlooked is the aging of the aircraft and the dwindling effectiveness of arguing its unmatched capability of close air support on the battlefield.
Technological advances and the ever-evolving styles of combat have changed the effectiveness of weaponry throughout history. The same fate will eventually happen to the A-10.
Arizona congressional lawmakers may want to work harder at securing new — and more current —missions, and better prepare for the eventual loss of the A-10 at Davis-Monthan.