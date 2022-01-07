The Greater Huachuca Area branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is pleased to announce its theme for the upcoming observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.
“This year, our local theme will focus on service to the community,” said Rev. Clea McCaa, president of the branch chapter of the NAACP. “Our Executive Committee is requesting that all members of the community continue to honor Dr. King by serving the needs of others and our community.”
Nationally, the organization will turn its attention to Phoenix where the late Dr. King’s family will lead a march to bring attention to the need for passage of federal voting rights legislation. Rev. McCaa said local branch members plan to attend that event and the organization has no plans for a local observance.
MLK Jr.’s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, will join her mother, Arndrea Waters King, and father, Martin Luther King III, the oldest surviving child of MLK Jr., in Phoenix on Jan. 15 to call on Congress to pass voting rights legislation.
“This year we will suspend our local activities to honor a request by Dr. King’s family, who have asked that there be no celebration of MLK Day without the passage of voting rights legislation,” Rev. McCaa said.
Events in Phoenix are intended to draw a comparison to the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, Rev. McCaa said, where some 600 marchers sought to create awareness of civil rights injustice. The Phoenix march will be held on Dr. King’s birthday, Jan. 15, and will focus on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021, which has not been passed by Congress.
“MLK Day is traditionally a national day of service and there’s no better way to observe the King holiday than to stand for democracy and the rights of others,” Rev. McCaa said.
Beginning Jan. 17, the recognized federal observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rev. McCaa said he has reached out to local churches and service organizations to challenge their members to “ … reflect a day on, not a day off.”
“We’re asking that everyone in the community actively engage in serving others to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy,” McCaa said.
Submitted by The Greater Huachuca Area branch of the NAACP