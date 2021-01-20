A visit last week by U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to Douglas provided real hope at an important moment for the community, and all of Cochise County.
We can’t deny our disappointment when Arizona voters handed Sen. Kelly a significant margin of victory in the Nov. 3, 2020 election over Martha McSally, longtime Republican congresswoman and senator. Martha was on a first-name basis with area ranchers, knew the intricacies of uniquely local issues and was a frequent visitor to communities in this county. She leaves behind an impressive legacy that has benefited local economies and the readiness of Fort Huachuca, Davis-Monthan and the entire U.S. military.
Given that history, our expectations of Sen. Kelly were understandably low. Despite his military background and impressive record as an astronaut, his label as a Democrat and our continuing disappointment in fellow Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema shaped our opinion that Cochise County would largely be ignored and party-line voting would overrun local concerns.
Clearly, when it comes to Kelly, that’s old-line thinking.
His visit Friday was the best assurance Douglas has received that the Castro Port Of Entry will be modernized. For more than a decade numerous politicians have toured the port, agreed on the need to “do something,” and walked away promising to help. Unlike his predecessors, Kelly came to research, noting that the multi-million project is now a funding priority and he will work to make sure it’s included in the next appropriation cycle.
Considering the long and arduous path that modernization of the Douglas port has been on, Kelly’s commitment could not have come at a better time. The advent of a new administration and a Democratic majority in Congress are expected to bring a new attitude toward spending on border security.
Kelly dispelled that idea. His cliche reference to an “…18th century solution for a 21st century problem,” recognizes that security has to be a priority along the U.S. and Mexico border, but a 30-foot wall may not be the best solution. That’s good news for area ranchers who daily live with the reality of life-threatening crimes in their backyard. Kelly’s approach to utilize a wall “…where it makes sense,” and invest in technology in other areas will work, if his commitment to realizing that idea can be accomplished.
The Cochise County Sheriff has already proven that the combination does work. Together with state and federal agencies, the local Sheriff’s department has installed some 700 remote cameras along the border that regularly identify smugglers and quickly notify authorities. The program has been so effective that neighboring states have asked for assistance in setting up their own systems.
Finally, Kelly came to a community — and now a county — that has been ravaged by the coronavirus. He spoke plainly about what the federal government is doing to address the situation and provided hope that the allotment of vaccines will be increased in the near future.
Thank you Sen. Kelly for your visit, and providing Cochise County with a much needed “shot in the arm.”