A healthy debate set the tone for Cochise County budget discussions, even though Supervisors were not able to accomplish meaningful progress on tax revenue for the 2021-’22 budget.
Board members met for a work session last week to continue crafting a spending plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. This effort is severely complicated by the inability of state lawmakers to finalize their own budget, which is certain to have financial consequences for Cochise County.
This week the collective members of this esteemed group are not in session, adjourning so that Senate President Karen Fann can accomplish a vacation in Hawaii. The temporary adjournment means that local governing bodies — counties, cities and school districts — won’t know how much revenue they will be receiving from the state until next week at the earliest, just days from the end of the fiscal year.
Budgets are intended to be spending guidelines. When your city council, school board, county board or other entity adopts a budget, they do so recognizing that they are committed to not spending more than the bottom line total. It’s not illegal or unusual to shift the money around within a budget to meet unexpected costs or other needs, but government officials are specifically prohibited from spending more money than the total amount in the budget.
Taxes are part of the revenue side of the budget, which is a bit more flexible. Since it is not possible to calculate precisely how much tax revenue will be received from sales, property valuations and other sources, it’s not unusual for local governing bodies to delay establishing the final tax levy until August or later. When the levy, or “mill rate” is determined, the local governing body hosts a public hearing and formally adopts the rate.
The delay in adopting a state budget has left Supervisors unable to determine how much shared revenue Cochise County will receive from the state. Gov. Ducey’s proposed budget, which several leading Republicans openly oppose, calls for creating a “flat tax,” which could dramatically reduce how much shared revenue the county and other local governing entities receive from the state.
Last week District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby repeated his call for fellow board members to pledge not to raise the county’s mill rate in the coming year. District 2 Supervisor Ann English and District 3 Supervisor Peggy Judd declined Crosby’s request, with English noting that he has made himself clear that he doesn’t want taxes raised. Judd indicated she doesn’t want to raise taxes, either, but that it’s too early to determine where the county’s revenues will be in the next fiscal year.
We think the statement by Cochise County Treasurer Kathy Traywick said it best. She intimated that everybody wants to maintain the same tax rate, or lower it, until they realize that without sufficient revenues some of the public services paid for with those tax dollars will be lost.
Then the taxpayers are not your friend, Traywick indicated.
We agree. Supervisors need to know how much money they will get from the state before they set the tax rate.