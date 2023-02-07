How dare he! What right-minded, integrity-bound, public official would have the audacity to stay on the job after a scandalous arrest for drunken driving? Surely the simple hypocrisy of his situation would be enough to force his resignation. Continuing in office after enduring this embarrassment invites criticism and demeans the office he was elected to represent.
That’s what many will say.
Especially those with an agenda to replace our recently misdemeanor-charged county attorney, Brian McIntyre, with someone suitable to the conservative ideology currently dominating our Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
For the good of the county and to spare taxpayers the anticipated legal costs this ideology would almost certainly engender, we agree Mr. McIntyre, you should not resign. We urge you to serve your penalty without incident and seek whatever help is needed to restore your good health.
In his press release issued Monday, McIntyre pointed to the best reason why he will stay in office.
“My resignation would result in an appointment process determined exclusively by the Board of Supervisors and leave complete uncertainty as to the future policies, goals, and objectives of this office.”
We couldn’t agree more. Given the recent history of attorney hires by the board’s majority of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, we could expect insanity to follow. Just in the past few months the county has retained the services of no less than three civil attorneys who have — in all but one instance — picked up cases that the county’s own legal representatives refused to pursue.
Leading that appointment list is Phoenix area attorney Bryan Blehm, who told supervisors to proceed in their quest for an illegal hand count of election ballots. He also represented the board in its idiotic lawsuit against Elections Director Lisa Marra, which was withdrawn.
It should be noted that Blehm was actively involved in advising Arizona’s Senate Republicans in their costly, waste-of-time, recount of Maricopa County’s 2020 election ballots. That effort embarrassingly ended with a new result showing President Joe Biden had increased his margin of victory over Donald Trump.
Then there’s the semi-retired Cave Creek attorney, Daniel McCauley, who Tom Crosby hand-picked to represent the county when it failed to certify the canvass of the Nov. 8, 2022, election. Except McCauley didn’t show up for the court hearing and his request for a continuance of the proceedings was quickly denied.
Finally, Cochise County is paying the legal expenses incurred in the supervisors’ attempts to get Ms. Marra to break the law. She retained the Scottsdale firm of Pierce Coleman, the state’s top elections legal firm, and to date that expense is more than $30,000 and counting.
So please, Mr. McIntyre, don’t resign and let the foolish supervisors take over the county attorney’s office.
It would be a dereliction of duty beyond the current misdemeanor and would result in a continuing embarrassment beyond what we, as Cochise County residents, taxpayers and voters, are already enduring.