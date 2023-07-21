Have you met anyone truly excited about Joe Biden running for reelection? And by that, I mean downright Obama-circa-2008 energized — brimming with enthusiasm about what four more years of Biden would bring to our body politic, our economy, our national mood, our culture?

Let’s be more realistic. Is there a single one among us who can muster even a quiet “Yay!”? And no, we’re not counting the guy who sounds like he’s performing elaborate mental dance moves to persuade himself nor anyone who is paid to say so. According to a recent report in The New York Times, Biden’s fundraising thus far doesn’t exactly reveal a groundswell of grassroots excitement.

Tags