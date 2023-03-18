Local Democrats are apparently in a kerfuffle that recently-elected Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa posted support for fellow council member, and Republican, Greg Johnson, on Facebook. Mr. Johnson has made clear that he intends to finish out his term on the council and then seek election in 2024 to the District 1 seat on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.

That’s the seat currently held by former council member, now county supervisor, Tom Crosby.

