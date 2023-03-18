Local Democrats are apparently in a kerfuffle that recently-elected Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa posted support for fellow council member, and Republican, Greg Johnson, on Facebook. Mr. Johnson has made clear that he intends to finish out his term on the council and then seek election in 2024 to the District 1 seat on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
That’s the seat currently held by former council member, now county supervisor, Tom Crosby.
We’re confident the mayor’s encouraging words for Mr. Johnson were more about showing support for a fellow member of the non-partisan Sierra Vista City Council, and less about backing a political party.
We’ll soon find out, however.
Tuesday Mayor McCaa will step to the podium at a gathering of the Democratic Women of Southeast Arizona (DWSEA) to speak about city happenings. We’re wondering if he should wear red, in case a member of the audience decides to throw a tomato or two.
•••
We’ve been challenged on our spelling of the main park in Sierra Vista.
Our spelling is “Veterans’” with a possessive apostrophe following the last letter. Those who criticize the spelling, indicate there should not be an apostrophe, or, the apostrophe should be placed immediately before the last letter.
Here’s why we do what we do.
In sports, when fans for the losing team cast aspersions on the efforts of the winning team, it’s not uncommon for the fans of the winning team to chant “Scoreboard! Scoreboard! Scoreboard!”
This is a reference to the final score of the contest, reminding fans of the losing team of what matters most, the final score.
When you enter Veterans’ Park in Sierra Vista, take a moment to look at the plaque near the entrance from Fry Boulevard. It lists the official name of the space “Veterans’,” which of course means it is a park owned by a group of veterans.
Whether we agree with the grammatical reference, or not, matters not. The fact is that we are merely referencing the spelling shown on the plaque.
•••
Here comes the counterpunch.
Two weeks ago television news talking heads were excited that the federal government was hinting that the coronavirus was leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
The information wasn’t a confirmation. It was included in a report published by two top government agencies.
This weekend, “new” information pushes the origin back to the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, where test swabs from raccoon dogs showed the coronavirus originated from a natural spillover from animals, rather than scientists at a lab.
We doubt this debate will ever be settled.
China still contends that the United States concocted the virus and spread it around the world. The communist nation not only does not acknowledge it was the originating nation, China points at America as the villain.
All this to say, don’t stop getting booster shots for this killer. We may be past the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean COVID-19 in all its variant forms is no longer a threat.
If you haven’t had a booster in a while, it’s probably time to get one.