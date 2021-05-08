Last Sunday my wife and I started our journey back to normal.
For the first time in 14 months we were able to attend church in a face to face setting ... beginning a return to normal has been really refreshing!
Doing other things that we took for granted was also special … going out for dinner again has been a real treat as has attending in-person meetings. Interacting with others has been just great.
And what has helped us put our feet on the pathway to normal ? ... simple ... my wife and I along with 40%-plus of the American people are now fully vaccinated.
Herd immunity is said to be 70% so we are more than halfway there.
The vaccination process has been interesting. A couple of months ago there was more demand than supply. People were scrambling to find places where they could get a COVID-19 vaccination. But now … it’s just the other way around. Supply is beginning to exceed demand, and we’re having an excess of vaccine and a shortage of arms in which to put it.
Along with this reverse paradigm, we’re encountering another issue … vaccination avoidance.
For some reason the people in the 30% group we need to reach herd immunity are devising all sorts of reasons not to get a shot. Some reasons given are time … a belief that the vaccine hasn’t been tested enough … and some say that they don’t want to be part of a government experiment. I guess you can devise many reasons not to do something you don’t believe in and don’t want to do.
The thing to remember is a vaccination prevents you from getting COVID as well as transmitting it to your family members and friends. If nothing else … get a shot for your family.
What’s really interesting is how various locales are trying to entice individuals to become fully vaccinated. In Louisiana they have “shot for a shot”…if you get a shot of vaccine, you get a shot of spirits. West Virginia is going to give $100 to every person between the ages of 16 to 35 who gets a vaccination. President Biden is proposing a tax credit to employers who give employees paid time off to get a shot.
Then there’s Krispy Kreme doughnuts, who began offering a free doughnut a day to anyone showing proof of having been vaccinated ... and in Cleveland, a movie theater is supplying free popcorn through the end of this month.
And even the CDC has issued new guidelines which in and of themselves are enticing. The CDC has said fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors when walking, jogging or biking or dining at outdoor restaurants.
Alaska has stepped up to help as well … Alaska traditionally has low vaccine confidence, but the Norton Sound Health Corporation … with a hospital in Nome as well as 15 clinics across western Alaska … is giving away prizes such as airline tickets, funds for the purchase of an all-terrain vehicle, and $500 for groceries or fuel ... if you get vaccinated.
Why is getting a vaccination so important ?
Well, as explained by the World Health Organization, “Vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent disease and save lives — now more than ever. Today there are vaccines available to protect against at least 20 diseases, such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, polio, and measles. Together, these vaccines save the lives of up to 3 million people every year.”
Thanks to our pharmaceutical knowledge we can now add COVID-19 vaccine … but people have to take it!
I recall the polio vaccine being viewed with skepticism, but look how it turned out … polio is basically gone!
Don’t you think it’s better to put a needle in your arm rather than a tube in your throat ? Roll up your sleeve and get shot!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.