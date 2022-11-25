’m writing this the way I do most of my writing, at home on a laptop (mounted on a stand on my kitchen table, with a Bluetooth keyboard). I’ve worked this way for a long time; neither my journalistic nor my academic work requires that I be in the office all day, every day. But my work style used to be exceptional.

Not anymore. Remote work surged during the pandemic, and while some workers are going back to the office, many people seem likely to continue working that way at least part of the time. It’s true that most people can’t do their jobs from home, but those who can are a significant minority — and they are paid more, on average, than those who can’t, so they have a disproportionate effect on markets.

